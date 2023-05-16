A Local Owned Co-Working Business The Commons, an Uncommon Workplace Makes the Move to Deephaven, MN
After ten years in downtown Excelsior, the building that housed The Commons was sold to new ownership.BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commons Workplace, A local women-owned business, has announced their move from Excelsior, MN to Deephaven, MN with the help of Laura Hotvet, a commercial broker with Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate. After ten years in downtown Excelsior, the building that housed The Commons was sold to new ownership, and a move was inevitable.
The move to a larger space in Deephaven has provided The Commons owners Peggy Stefan and Tammy Magney with the opportunity to fill the space with more coworkers and offer modern amenities in a bright and sun-filled environment. The lease was signed in March of 2023 and is expected to be a great benefit to the community of Deephaven, as well as the surrounding businesses.
Peggy Stefan, co-owner of The Commons, said, "We are thrilled to have found a new home in Deephaven and are excited to continue serving our coworkers with the same level of excellence they have come to expect from us. The new space is a perfect fit for us, and we can't wait to see the positive impact we can have on the community."
Laura Hotvet, the commercial broker with Christianson & Company Commercial Real Estate, who helped facilitate the move, worked closely with Peggy Stefan and Tammy Magney to find the perfect location for The Commons Workplace. Hotvet said, "It was a pleasure working with Peggy and Tammy two successful business owners to help them find a new home for their business. Many of the coworkers have been together for years and this move helped keep the band together. The new space in Deephaven is a fantastic location and I have no doubt it will be a great benefit to the community."
The Commons and Uncommon Workplace are committed to providing a collaborative and professional workspace environment for all their coworkers. The move to Deephaven will allow them to expand their offerings and continue to serve their clients with the highest level of service and care.
For more information about The Commons and Uncommon Workplace, please visit their website at https://www.thecommonswp.com.
For more information about Laura Hotvet and Christianson & Company, please visit their website at https://SpaceAvailableMN.com.
