The First Real Estate Investment Realtor Powered By Artificial Intelligence Is Here

North American Real Estate Investment Club, REWL, Becomes The First to Launch AIR - Your Artificial Investment Realtor

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA , June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The Real Estate Wealth Lab (REWL) announced they are the first real estate investment club in North America to license and leverage Artificial Intelligence (Ai) for investors searching, selecting, and securing single family residential (SFR) investment properties.

“The evolution of the real estate investment industry is here” says cofounding partner, Richard Dolan, published author, speaker, and investor strategist of over two decades. “We are delighted to introduce to the world A.I.R., an acronym that stands for Artificial Investment Realtor, an extension of robo-advisor, a type of automated financial advisor that provides algorithm-driven wealth management services with little to no human contact” shares Dolan.

REWL entered the real estate investor club scene in 2021 when a group of established, mature, and successful investors asked themselves, “now what?” They launched REWL, a real estate investment results company that builds bespoke investment businesses for investors. The results are achieved by leveraging licensed realtors, real estate investor intelligence, prop tech and fintech innovations that embolden investors with proven cutting-edge tools and insights. They’ve prided the origination of the company being built and operated by existing real-time, real estate investors with a wide range of expertise across investments, wealth strategy, property management, and technology. To date, the company communicates with and leads over 140,000 investors across North America.

The announcement comes on the heels of an established array of front runners in the space across the United States. Companies such as RoofStock, DoorVest and Mynd also leverage an Ai-powered portal for properties, but none are the first to cater to the modern day Do-It- Yourself investor looking for a positive return on their investment of time, energy, and resources educating themselves, and understanding economics and analysis.

AIR leverages the groundbreaking Ai-powered investment portal designed specifically for investors by KONFIDIS, a Toronto-based prop tech company. “We’re excited for the launch and utilization of our platform and technology by REWL” says Executive Chairman and cofounder, Jared Kalish. “We are committed to becoming a trusted utility for private investors saving them more of their most precious commodity - time” concludes Jared.

Historically, the do-it-yourself real estate investor marketplace has relied heavily on education, research, networking, and leadership to find within markets proven investment opportunities. This traditional model, however, is now flawed. With the introduction of mortgage rule changes in the early 2010’s limiting investors to three-mortgages in total for real estate purchases (Canada), rising interest rates (Canada and US), and purchase prices at all time highs – making money like the old days is long gone.

“The Do-It-Yourself Model is dying” continues Dolan who has authored books, programs, and workshops for investors since 2008. “The time is now for the futurization of investing in real estate - transcending the old model and embracing the new one - the Do-It-With-Me Model. This is where investors can lean on real estate investment-oriented realtors who in turn leverage thousands of calculations across millions of data points to make more bids, close more deals, and generate financial wealth through real estate in a fraction of the time” continues Dolan, the emcee and host of REWL’s digital event.

REWL’s newest tool, AIR, is the perfect utility for real estate investors looking to start, grow, or expand their investment portfolio. REWL is also presenting in their new model a shift away from the old thinking of building real estate portfolios like a business, to focusing on simply building an investment portfolio. Approaching it simply as a portfolio means narrowing one’s team to professionals such as a realtor, Real Estate Investment Advisor, and Financial Life Professional to define financial life goals, concerns, gaps, and pathways forward that mitigate risks, minimize taxes, and maximize returns.

“This is not an existential exercise, it’s a financial one” says Dolan. REWL has discovered the importance of leveraging education into execution, focusing less on perspectives and more on performance. “My team envisioned the futurization of real estate investing years ago and made several attempts to be on the bleeding edge of this inescapable innovation, and we are delighted to finally realize that vision thanks to the bright minds and bold thinking of the KONFIDIS team” concludes Dolan.

According to REWL’s corporate communications, those that attend the LIVE digital launch event via Zoom will experience the cutting-edge capabilities of AIR. The team plans to provide a demonstration of the technology performing a real-time property analysis utilizing the proprietary advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques. The event will also feature industry experts, including Canada’s largest real estate sales professional, Mr. Hunter Milborne, known as the ‘condo King’, Mr. Chris Adamkowski, former head of industry and real estate at Google, and Mr. Richard Anderson, two-decade long veteran mortgage lender of Enrich Mortgage Group (operating under Mortgage Alliance) to name a few.

The Real Estate Wealth Lab will launch AIR, the first Artificial Investment Realtor Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 7pm EST/4pm PST via Zoom.

Launch Event Details: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 7pm EST/4pm PST via Zoom.

Link to event: www.realestatewealthlab.com/event/air

For Media Inquiries: Please contact ken@realestatewealthlab.com

About The REAL ESTATE WEALTH LAB (REWL): REWL is a real estate investment results company that builds bespoke investment businesses for investors. They leverage prop tech and fintech innovations to embolden investors with proven cutting-edge tools and insights. The company is built and operated by existing real time, real estate investors with a wide range of expertise across investments, wealth management, property management and technology. REWL has offices in Toronto, New York, and Miami.

