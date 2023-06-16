Submit Release
Russia and Iran discuss transport cooperation at SPIEF-2023

Andrei Belousov met with Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash during SPIEF-2023  First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov had a meeting with Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash during the SPIEF-2023.  Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev, Russian Railways CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Oleg Belozerov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali also took part in the meeting. 

 The sides discussed the implementation of an agreement to finance the design and construction of the Rasht-Astara railway, signed on 17 May 2023. Notably, they agreed to complete the signing of an executive project implementation contract, as stipulated by the agreement, as soon as possible. In addition, the sides touched upon the issues of cooperation in the sphere of automobile and merchant marine traffic within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor, as well as air traffic issues.  

