RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 OPEN for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Update -- Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8 is open for travel in both lanes. Drive safe.
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 16, 2023 8:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 closed for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)
Press Release – Update -- Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8, this is located north of exit 24, both lanes of travel will be closed while DMV units work on removing a Tractor Trailer from the Median. A detour has been established for the time being.
Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the reduced lane are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8, this is located north of exit 24, will be down to 1 lane while DMV units work on removing a Tractor Trailer from the Median.
Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the reduced lane are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.