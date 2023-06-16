Submit Release
RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 OPEN for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

Press Release – Update -- Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8 is open for travel in both lanes. Drive safe.   

 

 

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, June 16, 2023 8:11 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 closed for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

Press Release – Update -- Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8, this is located north of exit 24, both lanes of travel will be closed while DMV units work on removing a Tractor Trailer from the Median.  A detour has been established for the time being.

 

Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the reduced lane are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.

 

 

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8, this is located north of exit 24, will be down to 1 lane while DMV units work on removing a Tractor Trailer from the Median.

 

Specific details on the crash or estimates on the duration of the reduced lane are not yet known. Updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 OPEN for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)

