RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 OPEN for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Update -- Highway / Traffic Notification

Please be advised that I 91 SB at mile marker 142.8 is open for travel in both lanes. Drive safe.

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 2777 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - 1(802)878-7111 Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Smith, Kai via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Friday, June 16, 2023 8:11 AM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: RE: I 91 SB MM 142.8 closed for both lanes of travel (North of Exit 24)

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.