Carroll County Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide

HUNTINGDON – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Carroll County man on a homicide charge.

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, last night, TBI agents joined the investigation into a homicide in Huntingdon. The initial investigation determined Charles Johnson and David Wooley were involved in an altercation at a home in the 1200 block of Westport Road in Huntingdon, after which Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Wooley (DOB: 1/18/80).

Johnson (DOB: 7/15/49) has been arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on a count of Criminal Homicide. He is being held without bond.