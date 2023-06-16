Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,715 in the last 365 days.

Carroll County Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide

HUNTINGDON – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Carroll County man on a homicide charge.

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, last night, TBI agents joined the investigation into a homicide in Huntingdon.  The initial investigation determined Charles Johnson and David Wooley were involved in an altercation at a home in the 1200 block of Westport Road in Huntingdon, after which Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Wooley (DOB: 1/18/80).

Johnson (DOB: 7/15/49) has been arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail on a count of Criminal Homicide.  He is being held without bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Carroll County Man Arrested, Charged in Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more