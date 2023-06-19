Hamilton Sponsors The Exhibitor Advocate
As a founding sponsor, the event marketing agency drives exhibit innovation and growth.INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the early days as the “King of Floats” to the “Historymobile” that served as a museum on wheels, through decades of award-winning designs, Hamilton is at the forefront of event innovation. Hamilton helps clients connect with their audiences through meaningful experiences, storytelling, and dynamic design. With a passion for the event industry and a vision for the future, Hamilton takes advantage of valuable opportunities to improve event experiences.
To be a part of the continual growth and transformation of the events industry, Hamilton is a founding sponsor of The Exhibitor Advocate, an association with the mission to “[amplify] the voice of exhibitors to ensure the enduring success of exhibitions and events by collaborating with all stakeholders to promote and cultivate open communication, consistent standards, and industry best practices.” The Exhibitor Advocate strives for transparent communication and reporting, purposeful advisory commitments, quality data, economic exhibiting costs, increased ROI, clearer pricing models, and more. The Exhibitor Advocate provides you with resources and tools, like the Labor Rate Survey, and the Maxbi, ROI, calculator, that help you succeed in this industry, and internally in your organization.
As a group of people with incredibly diverse talents and interests and a Certified Good Wages Employer, Hamilton is committed to empowering exhibitors, stakeholders, and industry professionals. Through a Bronze level sponsorship of The Exhibitor Advocate, Hamilton helps to create spaces to gain new ideas, share insights, network, and learn from a community of exhibitors. The sponsorship also helps industry stakeholders access expert advice about exhibiting challenges and exhibit smarter with custom research and proprietary data.
A key alignment point between The Exhibitor Advocate and Hamilton is the goal to simplify planning and exhibits with valuable tools and industry best practices.
Hamilton is a full-service event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies throughout North America and worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, proprietary events and conferences, corporate environments, outdoor events, mobile tours, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between your brand and your audience.
