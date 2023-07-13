New REDD+ Paraguayan project underway in the Gran Chaco is the largest in Paraguay thus far

The Chaco forest Different workshops are carried out in the communities, such as carpentry The area has a large concentration of jaguars (Panthera Onca) and other endangered species.

This project, known as Chaco Vivo, aims to safeguard the biodiversity of the Gran Chaco and to develop important social projects for the benefit of thousands.

ASUNCIóN, PARAGUAY, July 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Atenil Paraguay S.A., one of the largest land-holding companies in Paraguay, is committed to combating climate change and has decided to transition its business model. In collaboration with Victoria Paraguay S.A. and Creative Carbon , LLC, Atenil is proud to announce the advances of the largest REDD+ project in Paraguay and one of the largest in the region. This groundbreaking initiative, known as Chaco Vivo , aims to safeguard the extraordinary biodiversity of the Gran Chaco and to develop important social projects for the benefit of thousands.The Chaco Vivo project consists of almost 200,000 hectares of continuous Chaco forest, which means the project is six times larger than any previous or current REDD+ initiative in the country. Within the project’s area of influence are 14 Indigenous communities, rural populations, and important urban centers, such as the city of Puerto Casado. The project is being developed under the philosophy of “people first” and includes undertaking robust social programs through the implementation of its L.I.F.E. Program™ - a social programs initiative designed to address all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These collaborative programs are developed to improve the quality of life of communities in proximity to Chaco Vivo and provide long-term positive impacts across a wide range of socio-economic indicators.Chaco Vivo operates within the REDD+ framework established by the United Nations. REDD+ stands for "Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation." The ‘+’ stands for additional forest-related activities that protect the climate, namely sustainable management of forests and the conservation and enhancement of forest carbon stocks. However, Chaco Vivo will do far more than forest conservation. The project will improve ecosystems, protect important endangered and endemic biodiversity, positively impact thousands of people living in marginalized communities, and increase climate change resilience across a large landscape in one of the most heavily deforested places on Earth.The project follows the methodologies outlined by VERRA , including the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate, Community, and Biodiversity Standard (CCBS), and aims to achieve triple Gold labels through CCBs, thereby ensuring the highest levels of environmental, biodiversity, and social integrity. All data will be continuously monitored and controlled with complete transparency. The project will employ various technologies to ensure this for all stakeholders.###About the Gran ChacoThe Gran Chaco is the second largest forest in South America, after the Amazon Rainforest, and plays a significant role in the global climate system. It spans across Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Brazil, covering an area of approximately 1.1 million square kilometers, with a third of the total area located in Paraguay. The Gran Chaco harbors over 3.400 species of plants and approximately 500 species of birds, 150 mammals, 120 reptiles, and over 100 species of amphibians, many of which are endangered. Among the iconic species are the famous Chacoan Peccary, the Giant Anteater, the Giant Armadillo, and the Jaguar.About Victoria ParaguayVictoria Paraguay S.A., as the asset manager for Atenil S.A., assumes responsibility for the administration of its properties in the Paraguayan Chaco. In conjunction with Creative Carbon, Victoria Paraguay is actively engaged in the development and administration of Project Chaco Vivo.About Creative CarbonCreative Carbon, LLC. is a US-based firm that specializes in forestry and carbon projects, such as reforestation, afforestation, and REDD+ projects. Creative Carbon is the Project Developer for Chaco Vivo.

