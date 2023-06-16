ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Hometown Heroes Program Has Provided $100 Million in Down Payment Assistance to Florida’s Hometown Workers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Hometown Heroes program has provided $100 million in down payment and closing cost assistance to help Florida’s hometown workers purchase homes in the communities they serve. Governor DeSantis announced the launch of Hometown Heroes in June 2022, and since then the program has helped 6,753 veterans, active-duty military members, nurses, teachers, and law enforcement officers purchase homes for their families.

“Florida’s hometown heroes work hard to support our communities, and I am proud that we have supported over 6,700 of them as they purchased their family homes,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Through the Hometown Heroes housing program, we are ensuring that our police officers, firefighters, teachers, nurses, and military members and veterans can afford to buy homes in the communities that they have dedicated their lives to serving.”

“Florida Housing is proud to have assisted thousands of hometown heroes in achieving the American Dream of homeownership,” said Mike DiNapoli, Executive Director of Florida Housing Finance Corporation. “By providing more hardworking Floridians with a place to call home, we are helping to facilitate healthier family environments, build stronger communities, and improve local economic impact. We appreciate the Governor’s continued support of this program and are honored to follow his lead in supporting Florida’s hardworking families.”

Following the initial success of the Hometown Heroes program, the Florida Legislature allocated additional funding for the program through the Live Local Act. On July 1, the Hometown Heroes program will receive $100 million for the 2023–2024 fiscal year to continue assisting Florida families in purchasing their first home. The maximum down payment assistance amount will increase to $35,000, or up to 5% of the first mortgage loan amount. To get started, homebuyers must connect with one of Florida Housing’s participating loan officers, have a minimum credit score of 640, be a first-time homebuyer, and earn less than 150% of the area median income, according to their local county data.

For more information on the Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program, please visit www.floridahousing.org/hometownheroes.