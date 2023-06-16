Zoom information for connecting: https://educationne.zoom.us/j/94166263913

To Join By Phone, dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) – Meeting ID: 941 6626 3913

Find your local number: https://educationne.zoom.us/u/avQempuQZ

Download June 23, 2023 BIAC Meeting Agenda

10:00 – 10:15 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

10:15 – 11:00 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)

11:00 – 11:15 am: Brain Injury Needs Assessment – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)

11:15 – 11:25 am: Break

11:25 am – 12:00 pm: COVID-19 and TBI Registry data – Ming Qu, Administrator with DHHS, Division of Public Health

12:15 – 12:20 pm: Working Lunch

12:20 – 12:55 pm: Central Mediation Center’s (Elizabeth Troyer-Miller) final report – Keri Bennett

12:55 – 1:15 pm: Peer Support Summit final report on stakeholder input from NASHIA – Keri Bennett

1:15 – 1:30 pm: Updates: ENGAGE and INSPIRE Committee and Contractor Reports (written reports)

1:30 – 1:55 pm: Roundtable Discussion: TBI Waiver renewal application update – Karen Houseman

1:55 – 2:00 pm: New Business

2:00 pm: Adjourn

Next Meeting: September 8, 2023

For more information and questions about the meeting contact keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.