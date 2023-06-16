June 23, 2023 BIAC Meeting
10:00 – 10:15 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson
10:15 – 11:00 am: Brain Injury State Plan – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)
11:00 – 11:15 am: Brain Injury Needs Assessment – Liz Gebhart-Morgan of Partners for Insightful Evaluation (PIE)
11:15 – 11:25 am: Break
11:25 am – 12:00 pm: COVID-19 and TBI Registry data – Ming Qu, Administrator with DHHS, Division of Public Health
12:15 – 12:20 pm: Working Lunch
12:20 – 12:55 pm: Central Mediation Center’s (Elizabeth Troyer-Miller) final report – Keri Bennett
12:55 – 1:15 pm: Peer Support Summit final report on stakeholder input from NASHIA – Keri Bennett
1:15 – 1:30 pm: Updates: ENGAGE and INSPIRE Committee and Contractor Reports (written reports)
1:30 – 1:55 pm: Roundtable Discussion: TBI Waiver renewal application update – Karen Houseman
1:55 – 2:00 pm: New Business
2:00 pm: Adjourn
Next Meeting: September 8, 2023
For more information and questions about the meeting contact keri.bennett@nebraska.gov.