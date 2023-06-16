Submit Release
2023 NEBRASKA CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION (CTE) CONFERENCE

News Release

June 16, 2023

More than 500 Career and Technical Education (CTE) educators and administrators from across the state came together for the 2023 Nebraska Career Education (NCE) Conference hosted in Kearney, Nebraska June 5-8th.  The 49th Annual Conference was themed “CTE Without Limits.” The keynote and sessions focused on ensuring all students have access to high-quality CTE  opportunities   World renowned expert, Dr. Temple Grandin, kicked off the Conference with an empowering presentation focused on visual thinking and her own personal educational and work experiences  Other notable presentations included connecting Multi-Tiered Systems of Support to CTE classrooms hosted by Dr. Nicole Cobb of Vanderbilt University,  and a panel discussion that was facilitated by Joe DiCostanzo and LaDonna Jones-Dunlap of the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation focused on providing opportunities for students for lifelong, learning, earning, and living.

Over the course of the conference, participants selected from more than 100 rotational breakout sessions where they had the opportunity to collaborate, engage, learn, and reconnect with CTE colleagues to advance their CTE programs. Participants heard from local, state, and national leaders share best practices and strategies to provide all students access to high-quality CTE programs.

The Nebraska CTE team also honored several award winners during the NCE Conference.  Winners of the Excellence in Career and Technical Education Awards were recognized as outstanding Nebraska Career and Technical Education programs and business partnerships. More information about each award can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/nebraska-career-education-conference/awards/. The Following awards were recognized at this year’s conference:

The Elaine Stuhr Leadership and Advocacy Award
Harry Gaylor, Retired, Omaha Public Schools

NCE Distinguished Partner Award
Dr. Adam Rosen, Director of Athletic Training, UNO School of Health and Kinesiology

NCE Outstanding Business Partnership Awards
Omaha Fashion Week, Omaha Nebraska
Corteva AgriScience

Outstanding CTE Administrator Award
Otis Pierce, ESU 07

Outstanding Middle School CTE Programs Award
Bluffs Middle School, Scottsbluff Public Schools

Outstanding Postsecondary CTE Programs Award
Central Community College

Outstanding Secondary CTE Programs Award
Milford Jr/Sr High School

Outstanding Rule 47 Career Academy Program Award
Papillion-LaVista Community Schools – Health Sciences

The 2024 Nebraska Career and Technical Education Conference will take place in Kearney, Nebraska, on June 3-6, 2024.  This will be the 50th Annual NCE Conference.

