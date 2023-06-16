Supreme Court closed Monday for Juneteenth

Submit Release
Supreme Court closed Monday for JuneteenthMartin.Novitski Thu, 06/15/2023 - 09:10 NewsLink On Monday, for the first time, the Supreme Court and all other state courts will be closed for Juneteenth. It is a state and judicial holiday. It was made a holiday last year by Assembly Bill 1655.

