Supreme Court closed Monday for Juneteenth

Supreme Court closed Monday for JuneteenthMartin.Novitski
Thu, 06/15/2023 - 09:10
NewsLink
On Monday, for the first time, the Supreme Court and all other state courts will be closed for Juneteenth. It is a state and judicial holiday. It was made a holiday last year by Assembly Bill 1655.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.