Request for Applications -Community Stormwater Solutions Evaluation and Expansion Grant

DOEE solicits grant applications from eligible entities (called "Applicants"). The goals of this request for applications are (1) to continue and expand DOEE’s commitment to fund innovative watershed-focused initiatives, (2) to build capacity among new and low-capacity community-based organizations and small businesses, and (3) to support the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the grant award-making process and in environmental work. The amount available for the two-year project is $700,000, with an opportunity for DOEE to extend for another two years, at its discretion.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-WPD-825 ” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is August 11, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.