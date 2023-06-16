Read more about GBI Arrests Thomson Police Officer for Violation of Oath of Office and Tampering with Evidence 

Thomson, GA (June 16, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Angelika McDonald, 40, of Augusta, with Violation of Oath of Office, False Statements and Writings, and Tampering with Evidence. On May 20, 2023, the Thomson Police Department asked the GBI to investigate a shooting incident that occurred in the 500 block of Knox Street in Thomson.

McDonald who was employed with the Thomson Police Department attended a block party on Knox Street while off duty and was present when the shooting occurred. McDonald left the shooting scene and was later called to duty to assist with the shooting incident. Preliminary information indicates that McDonald provided false information to GBI agents about the shooting incident. The investigation also shows that McDonald provided instructions to a witness on how to conceal evidence in the case.

GBI agents have determined that McDonald did not fire a weapon during the shooting.

McDonald is currently booked at the McDuffie County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.