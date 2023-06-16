Rogersville License Office Contract Up For Bid

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the upcoming Request for Proposal (RFP) of the license office in Rogersville, Missouri. Bids will start being accepted June 14, 2023, and must be submitted by June 28, 2023.

For a list of bid opportunities and bid response instructions, please visit Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS, at https://missouribuys.mo.gov/. Interested groups or individuals who wish to bid to operate the Rogersville License Office must have an active Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN) and must submit the proposal under the legal entity name for which the FEIN was assigned. The Missouri Department of Revenue, through the Office of Administration, is posting an RFP for the Rogersville License Office, a newly proposed office. Interested bidders have approximately 10 business days to submit their proposal for the operation of the license office in the competitive bid process, as outlined in the RFP.

Proposals will be evaluated on items as outlined in the RFP. All of the proposals will be evaluated by a review team at the Department of Revenue, and the proposal that scores best in the areas outlined in the RFP will be selected to operate the office.

Resources to Help Guide Potential Bidders:

License offices are operated by independent contractors and are overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process.

