Statement by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Appointment of Dr. Mandy Cohen as Next Director of the CDC

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement in response to President Biden’s announcement that he intends to appoint Dr. Mandy Cohen to be the next Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Dr. Mandy Cohen is a renowned physician and public health expert. She led North Carolina through the pandemic with a steady hand and strategy focused on restoring trust in public health institutions. She also created innovative public health programs to equitably connect communities to care, including preventive care.”

“Her experience at both the federal and state level equips her to meet the challenges we face today, tomorrow, and in the years ahead. I am confident that her leadership will help us build on the work of Dr.Walensky and the Biden-Harris Administration to transform essential elements of our public health infrastructure. I am delighted to welcome Dr. Cohen to our HHS leadership team and look forward to working with her.”