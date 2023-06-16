B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN MINNESOTA
Chris McPartland Joins as Partner in Minneapolis, MN
B2B CFO®’s mission is to improve the lives of business owners. This is a mission I am passionate about and I am excited to be joining a group of liked minded professionals.””MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Chris McPartland has joined as Partner. He is based in Minneapolis, MN, and will serve the greater Twin Cities and Rochester area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— Chris McPartland
Chris is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 25 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he most recently spent 4 years as Chief Operating Officer of Pro-Tec Design, Inc. where he significantly improved cashflow, had record sales and gross margins, while also significantly reducing turnover.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Chris has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Chris, “B2B CFO®’s mission is to improve the lives of business owners. This is a mission I am passionate about and I am excited to be joining a group of liked minded professionals.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Chris, visit b2bcfo.com/chris-mcpartland.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
# # #
Chris McPartland
B2B CFO®
chrismcpartland@b2bcfo.com