B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN FLORIDA
Al Diaz Joins as Partner in Tampa, Florida
After leaving my previous job I was reviewing what I was going to do. I found B2B CFO® and studied their systems hard. I couldn't be more impressed with their dedication to serving business owners.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Al Diaz has joined as Partner. He is based in Tampa, FL, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Al is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 40 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent 34 years as Chief Financial Officer in the financial field, and briefly in the legal field where he thrived in creating processes for improving efficiencies and streamlining requirement in order to delegate authority and create proper supervision in order to improve reporting requirements. He also managed several acquisitions and start-ups and was involved in valuations of companies for expansion. Al also instituted several management systems and their related trainings, as well as created fully paperless environments by instituting a true scanning system.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “Al is an exceptional professional with a sincere appreciation for our unique process and strategy. His passion for business coupled with his years of financial and operational experience will be of tremendous value to the business community in Florida.”
According to Al, “After leaving my previous job I was reviewing what I was going to do with my life. I found B2B CFO® and studied their systems hard. I could not be more impressed with their systems and their dedication to serving business owners with a service that provided with selfless values.”
To find out more about, or to connect with Al, visit b2bcfo.com/al-diaz.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
