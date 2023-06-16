Discover boat fishing, frog gigging with MDC this summer in Rolla

Body

ROLLA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is granting 10 enthusiastic students the chance to participate in boat fishing and frog gigging this summer in Rolla.

“Many of the Ozark region staff and I have a personal interest in frog gigging,” said Conservation Educator and program instructor Dwight Warnke. “I want to share that and the love of fishing with kids who maybe would not get the opportunity to learn how to frog gig or fish anywhere else. I also wanted to add just a bit of competitiveness to this clinic with the essay contest.”

Boat Fishing & Frog Gigging for Youth | When: 5 – 11 p.m. on July 1 | Where: Little Prairie CA | Essay submission is required for consideration.

MDC staff will assist the young anglers in cleaning their catches. There will also be a demonstration on how to properly skin out a frog and prepare it for cooking on a campfire. The night will conclude with frog gigging from the shoreline and jon boat after sunset.

And finally, everyone will get to taste a sample of frog legs and fish.

This opportunity is for 10 students between the ages of 8-15. Those interested are asked to apply by submitting an essay as to why they should be selected. Application essay must be submitted to Dwight.Warnke@mdc.mo.gov by noon on June 23 for consideration. The 10 selected participants will be notified on the afternoon of June 23 with full program details. The application essay must include:

Full name

Date of birth

Gender

Home address

Email address of parent or guardian

Phone number

100-word essay including why you wish to participate

“I hope this experience helps kids discover what really cool components of nature frog gigging and boat fishing is and will stimulate them to go on their own in the future,” Warnke said.

MDC provides all the basics and equipment for the event. Attendees should bring their own knee boots, hip boots, chest waders, or wading shoes/old tennis shoes suitable for walking in water. A headlamp and bug spray are also recommended. A parent or guardian must be present during the entire event.

Frogging season is open in Missouri from June 30 until Oct. 31 for both bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is eight frogs, with a total possession limit of 16. They may be taken with either a valid hunting or fishing permit by a variety of methods. More details about frog hunting can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/frog/getting-started-frog-hunting. Fishing season information can be found online at https://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

Directions to Little Prairie Conservation Area (CA): From Rolla, take the north outer road of I-44 east about 5 miles, then Route RA north to the area.