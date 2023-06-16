B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN ARIZONA
James Wojcik Joins as Partner in Phoenix, Arizona
I am thrilled to be a part of the B2B CFO® family. It is exciting to become a Partner in the Firm where I have the chance to help business owners improve their lives every day.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that James Wojcik has joined as Partner. He is based in Phoenix, AZ, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— James Wojcik
James is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 20 years of experience helping a wide range of companies, primarily emerging businesses with rapid revenue and profit growth. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he was an Independent Consultant and Accredited Investor in Service Academy Graduate entrepreneurs. James was previously the finance leader for emerging businesses in the Medical Device and Online Retail sectors, with a focus on value creation, process improvement and cash generation. He conducted due diligence on over 100 businesses seeking seed and subsequential rounds of financing. He is also a West Point graduate, Ranger/Airborne qualified officer with experience leading and training hundreds of soldiers.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of James Wojcik to our firm’s stellar group of Arizona-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like James, each B2B CFO® Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."
According to James, “I am thrilled to be a part of the B2B CFO® family. This organization is truly dedicated to helping business owners maximize value in what they have created and worked hard for. It is exciting to become a Partner in the Firm where I have the chance to help business owners improve their lives every day.”
To find out more about, or to connect with James, visit b2bcfo.com/james-wojcik.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
# # #
James Wojcik
B2B CFO®
jameswojcik@b2bcfo.com