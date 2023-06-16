Iowa Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott Responds to Iowa Supreme Court Decision on 6-Week Abortion Ban

Des Moines – Iowa state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott released the following statement regarding Friday’s Iowa Supreme Court decision on the Republican-passed state law banning abortion after 6 weeks.

Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, is the ranking member on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and the Democratic Whip:

“Following today’s 3-3 Iowa Supreme Court decision, abortion remains safe and legal in Iowa – despite repeated attempts from Gov. Reynolds to enforce a near total abortion ban in the state.

“But the fight is not over. While Iowa’s courts have stood up for our rights based on the state constitution, a small group of extreme, anti-choice Republican politicians are still seeking to change both the courts and the constitution.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our rights are at risk. We fully expect a new attack on reproductive rights — perhaps from Gov. Reynolds calling an unprecedented special session in the next few months.

“Senate Democrats stand with the majority of Iowans who support safe and legal access to abortion. Now is the time to defend our rights. Tell your legislators that you refuse further attacks on abortion rights. Raise your voice, and rally your friends and neighbors to do the same. We must hold elected leaders accountable to the will of the people.”

