Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Navigator Agnes Lujan

"I love that I have been able to gain the trust of the claimants and they know they can reach out to me whenever necessary."

Agnes Lujan is a 1983 graduate of Mora High School and has had a 38-year career in customer service. Before joining the Las Vegas Claims Office, Agnes held managerial roles with Pacheco Oil and Gas, Pacheco LP Gas and Ferrellgas. Agnes is proud mom to son, A.J., and daughter, Natasha; and Nana to four grandsons, with another on the way. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her grandsons, crafts, drawing and painting.

What motivated you to apply for this position?

I attended a FEMA informational meeting at Highlands University and heard how the agency was going to help with this disaster. I wanted to help my community, so when the opportunity came up, I did not hesitate. I went to the job fair and met the most amazing people who interviewed me, and who I now call my FEMA family.

What's the most important thing you want people to know?

I want the community to know I am here to help. I will listen to them, support them, help them fill out the necessary paperwork, and help them gather the information necessary to complete their Notice of Loss and navigate the process from start to end.

Which Claims Office core value resonates with you the most?

Respect. I work well with my coworkers, I am meeting incredible people, and I resolve most issues easily and without hesitation. I have been able to earn the trust of the claimants assigned to me.