Well-Known Texas Commercial Real Estate Lawyers Launch New Law Firm
Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC Opens with Ten Commercial Real Estate Lawyers in Dallas and Austin
This group of lawyers has the right blend of skills and experiences to offer our clients the full spectrum of services needed to successfully complete any type of commercial real estate transaction.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A group of well-known commercial real lawyers in Texas has launched a new law firm, Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC. The firm launched with ten lawyers plus staff and offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas. The founding members of WLBO have worked collaboratively together for many years at other Texas law firms, handling some of the most notable deals in commercial real estate for clients throughout Texas and across the U.S.
Founding Members of WLBO are Dan A. Walls, Terry R. Landry, Jon A. Baker and Alex C. Oliver. The founding members draw on their unique experiences in different focus areas, and they represent clients in a wide array of transactional real estate services.
“This group of lawyers has the right blend of skills and experiences to offer our clients the full spectrum of services needed to successfully complete any type of commercial real estate transaction,” said Terry Landry. “Clients really benefit from the synergy WLBO offers as a firm.”
Dan Walls added, “We know how to guide clients through the complexities of major deals. We’ve seen first-hand what successful (and not so successful) transactions look like and we know how to optimize for speed without generating undue risk.”
“Our combined experience makes us very effective at assessing, measuring and mitigating risk for our commercial real estate clients,” said Alex Oliver.
“The issues confronting the commercial real estate industry are increasingly challenging. It’s never been more important to have an experienced attorney negotiating the transaction on behalf of their client,” added Jon Baker. “This was the right time to start our own firm in order to provide clients with the benefit of our collaborative approach to getting transactions finalized.”
At their new firm, the lawyers of WLBO will continue to represent a client base of developers, investors, landlords, tenants, users, managers, borrowers, advisors, consultants, and brokers in commercial real estate deals including acquisitions and dispositions (individual assets and portfolios of assets), leasing, equity financing, development, management, and land development joint ventures.
In one recent notable deal, WLBO represented their client and its capital partners on the successful completion of the Knox Street Redevelopment project, Weir’s Plaza. The new mixed-used development has transformed the area and set a record for preleasing with the project fully leased on opening day. The building is a 12-story, 297,000-square-foot complex in Dallas that includes 12,500 square feet of street-level retail space and 250,000 square feet of Class AA office space. The project made real estate news when it was recognized as one of “The Best Real Estate Deals of 2020” by the Dallas Business Journal.
Walls Landry Baker & Oliver PLLC is a Texas-based commercial real estate law firm representing clients across the U.S. in commercial real estate transactions. The firm prioritizes clear and timely communication, proactive problem-solving, and precise attention to detail to facilitate a successful deal and help our clients reach the closing table. Learn more about the firm at www.wlbofirm.com.
