Paloma Health announces significant thyroid symptom improvement with virtual clinic at 2023 ENDO Meeting
Patients receiving hypothyroid and Hashimoto's care from Paloma Health's comprehensive, virtual clinic saw significant symptom and quality of life improvementNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paloma Health, a digital health company and virtual thyroid clinic, presented the first efficacy data for its app-enabled, comprehensive hypothyroid care platform at the Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2023) in Chicago, Illinois (1). The study showed statistically significant improvements in patients' symptoms, quality of life, and satisfaction with care.
The results of the 50-patient study showed statistically significant improvement in the first 12 weeks of care in patients’ symptoms - fatigue (28%), anxiety (16%), and brain fog (17%); quality of life (QoL) measures, including motivation (33%), and wellbeing (21%). The study also measured patients’ satisfaction with their care and found that 87% of patients were satisfied with their care within their first 12 weeks compared to 23% at baseline. Patients' thyroid functions were normalized according to endocrine society treatment guidelines.
Though treatment for hypothyroidism is standardized, recent studies show a high dissatisfaction among patients, leading to a significant economic burden(2,3). “We are really proud of this data and what this means for thyroid patients”, says Marina Tarasova, co-founder and COO of Paloma Health. “Hypothyroid patients have been frustrated by a one-size-fits-all approach for too long. We are now excited to scale Paloma’s quality and cost-effective thyroid care program in a wider way.”
The Paloma Health Thyroid Care Solution is a complete virtual clinic and mobile app allowing care from home for the 20+ million patients diagnosed with an underactive thyroid and Hashimoto’s disease. Paloma Health provides specialized care and prescription management from expert clinicians; digital condition management tools; lifestyle, nutrition, and behavior change education; and a moderated private patient community.
New patients received a 12-week educational program with personalized treatment and health coaching. Paloma Health analyzed data from 50 patients after 12-14 weeks of initiating their care with Paloma Health and measured their satisfaction, QoL, symptoms, and laboratory thyroid function values. Patients were prescribed thyroid hormone according to their history and blood work.
About Paloma Health
Paloma Health is a digital health company and leading virtual thyroid clinic with the mission to improve the standard of care for hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s patients. Paloma Health improves the quality of life of thyroid patients from the comfort of their home through an app-enabled care model. Paloma’s team of physicians, nutritionists, health coaches, and care managers work together to individualize a holistic care plan for hypothyroidism.
Paloma Health is based in New York, NY and serves patients across the country. For more information, please visit www.paloahealth.com Follow Paloma Health on Instagram and LinkedIn
About Hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s Disease
According to the American Thyroid Association, Hypothyroidism affects 20 million people in the United States and up to 60% of them are not aware of their condition. Women are 8 to 10 times more likely to be impacted by thyroid conditions. Most hypothyroidism in the United States is caused by Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune condition affecting the thyroid. When not adequately treated, hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s can cause fatigue, anxiety, weight gain, among other symptoms.
