Paloma Health Announces Presentation at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society
Poster presentation will feature patient health outcomes from 12 weeks of thyroid care with Paloma Health's virtual clinicNEW YORK, NY, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paloma Health, a leading digital health company announced that it will be presenting efficacy data for its virtual thyroid care at the Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO 2023) to be held June 15-18, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.
A poster presentation will highlight the outcomes patients saw in the first 12 weeks of receiving care for hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s disease through the Paloma Health Thyroid Care Solution, a technology-enabled virtual clinic.
Paloma Health's presence at the conference underscores the company's commitment to advancing thyroid care and research. Paloma Health is dedicated to improving patient outcomes by making thyroid care more personalized and data-driven.
"We are excited to be sharing data at this year's ENDO meeting," said Marina Tarasova, COO of Paloma Health and co-author of the research study. "Thyroid issues affect over 12% of the US population and many patients report significant dissatisfaction with their care, which doesn't have to be the case. We look forward to engaging with endocrinology leaders on improving the quality of life for thyroid patients."
Poster Presentation
Title: Improving the Quality of Life in Patients with Not Adequately Treated Hypothyroidism: the Impact of Comprehensive Thyroid Care
Session: Thyroid Biology & Cancer: Thyroid Health Care and Disparities
Information: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:00 to 1:00 pm CDT, Poster #FRI-524
Following this presentation at ENDO 2023, the poster will be posted at www.palomahealth.com
About Paloma Health
Paloma Health is a digital health company and the largest virtual thyroid clinic with the mission to improve the standard of care for hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s disease. Paloma provides complete, specialized care from the comfort of home. Care is powered by a multidisciplinary and technology-enabled team of physicians, nutritionists, health coaches, and care managers.
About Hypothyroidism
According to the American Thyroid Association, thyroid issues affect 20 million Americans and up to 60% of them are not aware of their condition. Women are 8 to 10 times more likely to be impacted by thyroid conditions. Hypothyroidism means that the thyroid gland can’t make enough thyroid hormone to keep the body running normally. Most hypothyroidism in the United States is caused by Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition. When not adequately treated, hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s can cause, fatigue, anxiety, and weight gain, among other risks. Recent studies show a high dissatisfaction among patients with their current treatment.
Paloma Health is based in New York, NY, and serves patients across the country. For more information, please visit www.palomahealth.com
