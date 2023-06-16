Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Highlights Governor DeSantis’ 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom Budget Accomplishments

~ Historic funding for Florida’s residents, businesses and communities encourages generational success ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) highlights Governor DeSantis’ 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom budget, which cements robust funding to help Florida’s residents, businesses and communities succeed for generations to come.

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor DeSantis and the hard work of the Florida Legislature, the 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom budget maintains Florida’s position as a guidepost for the nation,” said DEO Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “From working capital for small business owners and infrastructure improvements in rural communities to broadband Internet expansion in unserved areas, the 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom budget champions the hardworking Floridian.”

Budget Highlights

$170.9 million for Florida’s State Small Business Credit Initiative to support small businesses that may not otherwise have access to the capital needed to grow their businesses, building upon the program’s first tranche of $142.3 million announced earlier this year.

$100 million for broadband Internet expansion through Florida’s BEAD program, which funds broadband Internet planning, deployment, mapping, capacity and adoption activities with a goal of providing high-speed, reliable broadband Internet service access to all Florida communities.

$25 million for the Rural Infrastructure Fund to facilitate the planning, preparation and financing of vital infrastructure projects in rural communities.

$75 million for the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund to assist communities in funding workforce training and public infrastructure projects to support growth and employment in Florida.

$362.6 million for the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery program to support recovery and resiliency efforts for Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally, as well as the Rebuild Florida Mitigation program.

$110 million for recognition payments to essential first responders, including sworn law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and paramedics through the First Responder Recognition Payment Program.

$20.3 million to continue the state’s efforts to modernize technology that will enhance the state’s Reemployment Assistance system while maintaining fiscal accountability.

$20 million for the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment program to support the state’s ongoing efforts to bring the best, most-talented officers to the state of Florida.

$18.4 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help income-qualified families with home heating and cooling costs.

$37.5 million for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) to help income-qualified families with water and wastewater cost support.

$23.4 million for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to help low-income Floridians reduce their monthly energy costs.

$7 million for the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program to support infrastructure projects that make a positive impact on the military value of installations within the state.



For more information on these funded initiatives that will benefit Floridians, click here.