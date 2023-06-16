The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area May 2023 Employment Data

Miami, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami area added private sector jobs at a rate of 4.1 percent, an increase of 45,400 jobs in May 2023. The Miami metro area’s May 2023 unemployment rate was 2.2 percent, down 0.3 percentage point from 2.5 percent one year ago.

The Miami metro area’s May 2023 labor force was 1,364,211, up 1,583 (+0.1 percent) over the year. The Miami metro area gained the third-highest number of private sector jobs over the year in May 2023 among all metro areas. In May 2023, the Miami metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in manufacturing (+2,900 jobs); and other services (+2,600 jobs). The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services, adding 15,300 jobs, and professional and business services, adding 12,700 jobs.

In May 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate remains at a low 2.6 percent for the fifth consecutive month as long-term growth continues. In May 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 246,000 (+2.3 percent) over the year since May 2022, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.5 percent during the same time period. Over the month in May 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 38,000 (+0.3 percent), which is faster than the nation’s labor force growth rate of 0.1 percent during the same time period. As of May 2023, with the exception of October 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 36 months since May 2020. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 26 consecutive months. In May 2023, total private sector employment increased by 17,200 over the month, an increase of 0.2 percent from the previous month.

In May 2023, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 8,800 jobs (+0.6 percent) from the previous month, followed by professional and business services with 6,200 jobs (+0.4 percent) and leisure and hospitality, adding 3,700 jobs (+0.3 percent).

Data from the month of May continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 458,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the May 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

###