Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Unemployment Rate Remains Lowest Among 10 Largest States in the Nation for the Twelfth Consecutive Month

Florida’s unemployment rate remains lower than the nation’s for 31 consecutive months since November 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s unemployment rate remains the lowest among the 10 largest states in the nation for the twelfth consecutive month. In May 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate remained at 2.6 percent for the fifth consecutive month. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate of 2.6 percent was 1.1 percentage points below the national rate of 3.7 percent. In May 2023, Florida’s private sector employment increased by 17,200 jobs from the previous month, and by 323,400 jobs (3.9 percent) over the year, faster than the nation’s private sector job growth rate of 2.7 percent during the same time period.

“Florida’s unemployment rate has remained the lowest of the 10 largest states for an entire year —further proof that our Freedom First policies have strengthened our economy,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida will continue to protect taxpayers, foster new business formations, and maintain a responsible budget.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida’s economy continues to encourage both job seekers and job creators, with a private sector job growth rate exceeding the nation’s for 26 consecutive months,” said J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). “Florida’s economy continues to thrive under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, with unemployment at a consistently low rate of 2.6 percent and labor force growth at 2.3 percent.”

In May 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 246,000 (+2.3 percent) over the year since May 2022, faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.5 percent during the same time period. Over the month in May 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 38,000 jobs (+0.3 percent), which is triple the nation’s labor force growth rate of 0.1 percent during the same time period. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s for 26 consecutive months. In May 2023, total private sector employment increased by 17,200 over the month, an increase of 0.2 percent from the previous month.

In May 2023, the education and health services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 8,800 jobs (+0.6 percent) from the previous month, followed by professional and business services with 6,200 jobs (+0.4 percent) and leisure and hospitality, adding 3,700 jobs (+0.3 percent).

Data from the month of May continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 450,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the May 2023 jobs reports by region, please see below:

To view the May 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

