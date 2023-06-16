MEDIA ADVISORY

Forestry for the future – FFA teams compete at Brecknock Park on June 21

DOVER, Del. – Delaware’s first-place team will represent the First State in the national Career Development Event (CDE) against teams from all over the United States as part of the four-day National FFA Convention scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. At the 2022 Delaware Forestry CDE event, the Odessa FFA team went on to be recognized as a Bronze Emblem chapter at the national event. According to the National FFA website, Career Development Events (CDEs) help students “demonstrate their skills in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and applying approved silviculture practices.”

There are 24 CDEs, covering job skills in everything from communications to mechanics. Some events allow students to compete as individuals, while others allow them to compete in teams. Last year’s national results: 2022 Forestry CDE Results

NOTE TO MEDIA: Reporters should RSVP to Sophia Curran (Sophia.Curran@delaware.gov) or Ashley Melvin (Ashley.Melvin@delaware.gov) for additional details and directions.

WHAT:

FFA teams will square off against each other in the 2023 “Forestry Career Development Event (CDE),” a challenging test of tree identification skills, forestry tools and knowledge, and math-related abilities. Each team consists of four students who must answer both individual and team-based questions. This is the event’s sixteenth consecutive year.

WHO:

Delaware school chapters of FFA and teachers Delaware Forest Service trainer-educator Ashley Melvin and forestry staff

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 21

10:00 a.m.

Forestry Career Development Event (CDE) is rain or shine.

WHERE:

Brecknock County Park

80 Old Camden Road

Camden, DE 19934

(just south of Rodney Village Shopping Center)