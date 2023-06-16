Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley To Chair National Attorney General Alliance Annual Meeting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, June 16, 2023
CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will chair the annual meeting of the National Attorney General Alliance (AGA) being held June 19-22 in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

Attorney General Jackley is serving a one-year term as Chairman of the AGA. He said the annual meeting is a chance for State Attorneys General to discuss common issues.

“Whether it is during full floor sessions or small group discussions, this is an opportunity for the Attorneys General to work on common sense solutions that will help each of our States,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is an honor to lead this organization that is focused on strengthening the efforts of Attorney Generals.”

Topics to be discussed during the annual meeting include consumer data and privacy, how Attorneys General can impact the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, human trafficking, and cybersecurity.

“This year’s agenda features issues that are important to attorneys general no matter what state they represent,” said Attorney General Jackley.

