LIFE is Here to Hear in Bethlehem
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Provides 186 Hearing Aids and Services the ears of 367 Patients in Three CountriesSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The gift of hearing is one that many of us take for granted. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 1.5 billion people around the world live with hearing loss. Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) has been participating in hearing aid trips for the past ten years, giving people a second chance to hear everything around them.
Recently, LIFE did hearing aid trips in Maine, Zambia and Bethlehem, where 367 patients were seen and 186 hearing aids were fit to those in need of them. Dr. Elizabeth Tangel, of Imaginears Inc, was particularly touched by a patient and his mother who had endured recent hardship.
"I have been on many humanitarian trips with Entheos, LIFE and Hearing the Call, and they all impact me in a different way," she said. "This young boy, due to his hearing loss (and not wearing hearing devices) was thrown in jail by the Israeli police for not hearing them as he ran away from the chaos near his refugee camp. He was then beaten, and now has to have surgery on his broken nose. It amazes me the terrible things people go through all over the world. I am happy that I get to be a part of such a wonderful organization that gets to bring back some hope and smiles during our time while we are there. Feeling very blessed."
A very young patient left quite the impression on Dr. Lori Halvorson, of Lake Forest Hearing. Though one of Lajan's ears had a cochlear implant, a powerful Oticon hearing aid helped treat her severe hearing loss in the other ear. Her smile from the results -- is contagious!
"Hearing connects moms to kids, and kids to moms. It makes them feel safe and gives them a sense of belonging," said Dr. Halvorson of Lake Forest Hearing. "My heart was full to help the precious ears of this cute little girl hear better -- so she could hear herself, so she could hear her mom, so she could express her needs, wants, and feelings. Helping her hear, helped her feel safe, and helped her mom feel more connected to her daughter."
Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.
