Transformation Insights Welcomes Seasoned Finance Professional Jason Engelhardt as COO
Transformation Insights is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Engelhardt as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Transformation Insights, the pioneering provider of KTA (Kinetic Transformation Accelerator), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Engelhardt as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive experience leading global PMO, finance, and product teams in some of the largest financial firms, Mr. Engelhardt brings expertise and a proven track record in driving organizational success.
"It is exhilarating to have a team member of the caliber of Jason; I have known him for years and am glad he Is here," stated Nathan Gampel, CEO of Transformation Insights and Managing Partner at Simpel and Associates.
Before joining Transformation Insights, Jason Engelhardt served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Wealth Management for TIAA, where he played a pivotal role in optimizing financial strategies and spearheading transformative initiatives. More recently, he held the position of COO at a prominent Fintech company, recognized as "one to watch" by Global Custodian, where he made significant contributions to its growth and operational excellence.
Jason Engelhardt's appointment as COO of Transformation Insights reflects the company's commitment to attracting top talent to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients. Mr. Engelhardt expressed his enthusiasm about joining the team: "I am excited to join Nathan and the entire Transformation Insights team. As the COO, it is akin to embarking on a thrilling voyage where innovation meets opportunity. Together, we harness the power of technology, strategy, and collaboration to redefine the landscape for transformation, finance, and supply chain management."
Throughout his career, Jason Engelhardt has held critical positions at renowned organizations such as American Express and JPMorgan. His diverse background and deep industry knowledge will make him a valuable addition to the Transformation Insights team as they continue to revolutionize the fields of enterprise business intelligence and change management.
Transformation Insights is revolutionizing how businesses approach transformation management with its groundbreaking KTA system. KTA leverages real-time data capture to provide actionable insights and scalability, bringing transparency and efficiency to complex programs. By harnessing the power of KTA, organizations can drive informed decision-making and achieve strategic objectives in real time.
About Transformation Insights: Transformation Insights is the leading provider of KTA, the first transformation management system. Transformation Insights brings transparency and efficiency to complex programs using patented real-time data capture and advanced analytics. Their mission is to enable businesses to thrive in an era of rapid change by delivering innovative solutions and strategic guidance.
For more information, visit https://transformationinsights.io/
