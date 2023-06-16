New Hampshire Music Festival Tickets on Sale Now

Paul Polivnick, Conductor Laureate New Hampshire Music Festival

PLYMOUTH, NH, USA, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hampshire Music Festival is thrilled to announce that tickets for the 2023 summer are on sale now!

We are presenting an exciting season of orchestral concerts, chamber music concerts, and free community events from July 11th to July 27th at a variety of locations and settings in Plymouth, Gilford, Lebanon, and Waterville Valley, NH.

Concerts present a wide range of classical music by composers from the Baroque to the present, including Marcello and Vivaldi, Haydn and Beethoven, Berlioz, Tchaikovsky, Copland, Diamond, and living composers Jesse Montgomery and Gabriella Frank.

To purchase tickets and for more information please visit nhmf.org. Or call General Manager, Justin Stratton at 603-238-9007 ext. 3

To donate to the festival please visit: https://nhmf.org/ways-to-support-us/

Or send a check to:

New Hampshire Music Festival

PO Box 64

Plymouth, NH 03264

EIN: 020245614

About The New Hampshire Music Festival

The New Hampshire Music Festival is a summer music festival in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire showcasing superb musicians and nationally known artists performing symphonic, choral and chamber music. Educational programs for students of all ages as well as community, regional, and national collaborations are a hallmark of this important cultural institution.

For further information, contact:

Joe Higgins

Co-Executive Director, NHMF

joe@nhmf.org

603-238-9007 ext. 4

or

Tido Janssen

Co-Executive Director, NHMF

tido@nhmf.org

603-238-9007 ext. 5