CLEARWATER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CUSTOMER APPRECIATION EVENTS THROUGHOUT OHIO
Clearwater Systems announces their Customer Appreciation events that offer special discounts, giveaways, tasty treats and prizes!
We are honored to celebrate our amazing customers and thank them for being part of the Clearwater family.”OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and the Kinetico product line, is excited to announce Customer Appreciation Events at each of their twelve locations throughout Ohio. These appreciation events are a time to give back, recognize the importance of customer satisfaction, and create a better sense of community.
— Jerome Kovach
“Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance." said President and Owner, Jerome Kovach. "We pride ourselves in our 'Blue Carpet Experience' by offering quality products, helpful staff, and knowledgeable technicians. Our certified water specialists will take the time to educate you about the water in your home and offer the best water treatment solutions, so you can have the best water in your home.”
Schedule of the 2023 Customer Appreciation Events in Ohio:
Friday, June 16, 2023 - Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Ravenna location: 6058 OH-14, Ravenna, Ohio 44266
Friday, July 14, 2023 - Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Akron location: 1411 Vernon Odom Blvd. Akron, Ohio 44320
- Green location: 2470 Massillon Rd, Akron, Ohio 44312
- Seville location: 465 Center St, Seville, Ohio 44273
Friday, July 21, 2023 - Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Canton location: 2740 Fulton Rd NW, Canton, Ohio 44718
- New Philadelphia location: 814 Cookson Ave SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663
Friday, August 4, 2023
- Findlay location: 1705 Romick Pkwy, Findlay, Ohio 45840
- Wauseon location: 138 W Linfoot St, Wauseon, Ohio 43567
- West Unity location: 115 S Liberty St, West Unity, Ohio 43570
Friday, August 18, 2023 - Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Lexington location: 340 E Main St, Lexington, Ohio 44904
- Wooster location: 1799 Akron Rd, Wooster, Ohio 44691
Friday, October 20, 2023 - Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Coldwater location: 107 W Main St, Coldwater, Ohio 45828
To learn more about the times and specials being offered at each customer appreciation event, visit www.clearwatersystems.com or call 888-Water-10 (888-928-3710).
Keep an eye out for ‘SPLASH’, the official mascot of Clearwater Systems. ‘SPLASH’ will make appearances throughout the year at many of the customer appreciation events.
About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.
