Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,662 in the last 365 days.

CLEARWATER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CUSTOMER APPRECIATION EVENTS THROUGHOUT OHIO

Clearwater Systems is an Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer

Clearwater Systems is an Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer

'Splash', the water drop, is the official mascot of Clearwater Systems

'Splash', the water drop, is the official mascot of Clearwater Systems

Clearwater Systems announces their Customer Appreciation events that offer special discounts, giveaways, tasty treats and prizes!

We are honored to celebrate our amazing customers and thank them for being part of the Clearwater family.”
— Jerome Kovach
OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clearwater Systems, a leading distributor of water treatment systems and the Kinetico product line, is excited to announce Customer Appreciation Events at each of their twelve locations throughout Ohio. These appreciation events are a time to give back, recognize the importance of customer satisfaction, and create a better sense of community.

“Customer satisfaction is of the utmost importance." said President and Owner, Jerome Kovach. "We pride ourselves in our 'Blue Carpet Experience' by offering quality products, helpful staff, and knowledgeable technicians. Our certified water specialists will take the time to educate you about the water in your home and offer the best water treatment solutions, so you can have the best water in your home.”

Schedule of the 2023 Customer Appreciation Events in Ohio:

Friday, June 16, 2023 - Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Ravenna location: 6058 OH-14, Ravenna, Ohio 44266

Friday, July 14, 2023 - Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Akron location: 1411 Vernon Odom Blvd. Akron, Ohio 44320
- Green location: 2470 Massillon Rd, Akron, Ohio 44312
- Seville location: 465 Center St, Seville, Ohio 44273

Friday, July 21, 2023 - Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Canton location: 2740 Fulton Rd NW, Canton, Ohio 44718
- New Philadelphia location: 814 Cookson Ave SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Friday, August 4, 2023
- Findlay location: 1705 Romick Pkwy, Findlay, Ohio 45840
- Wauseon location: 138 W Linfoot St, Wauseon, Ohio 43567
- West Unity location: 115 S Liberty St, West Unity, Ohio 43570

Friday, August 18, 2023 - Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Lexington location: 340 E Main St, Lexington, Ohio 44904
- Wooster location: 1799 Akron Rd, Wooster, Ohio 44691

Friday, October 20, 2023 - Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Coldwater location: 107 W Main St, Coldwater, Ohio 45828

To learn more about the times and specials being offered at each customer appreciation event, visit www.clearwatersystems.com or call 888-Water-10 (888-928-3710).

Keep an eye out for ‘SPLASH’, the official mascot of Clearwater Systems. ‘SPLASH’ will make appearances throughout the year at many of the customer appreciation events.

About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.

Evette Pitman
Clearwater Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok

You just read:

CLEARWATER SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CUSTOMER APPRECIATION EVENTS THROUGHOUT OHIO

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more