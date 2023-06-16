Most reputable ICT firms in Việt Nam announced

VIETNAM, June 16 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Report JSC has announced a list of the top 10 most reputable information and communications technology (ICT) companies in Việt Nam this year, with Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) and FPT Corporation in the lead.

Other companies include Việt Nam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), MobiFone Telecoms Corporation (MobiFone), CMC Corporation (CMC), Telecommunication Services Corporations (VNPT-Vinaphone), Việt Nam Technology & Telecommunication JSC, Hanel Communications JSC, Việt Nam Maritime Communication and Electronics Single Member Limited, and Tiến Phát Technology Corporation.

Meanwhile, the list of top 10 software services, solutions and system integration providers this year include FPT Software, FPT Information System Corporation (FPT IS), Misa JSC, VNPT Technology, CMC Technology & Solution Company Limited, and Elcom Technology Communications Corporation, FSI Technology Development and Trading Investment JSC, HPT Việt Nam Corporation, Joint Stock Company for Telecom and Informatics, and HIPT Group Joint Stock Company.

The lists were made in an objective and independent manner, based on the results of the financial capacity assessments of the enterprises as well as their reputation evaluation using Media Coding method and surveys with relevant parties between May and June.

Việt Nam Report General Director Vũ Đăng Vinh said that amid emerging challenges and unpredictable developments in the world macro-economic situation, the ICT sector still showed strong growth and continued to be a bright spot in the Vietnamese economy last year.

He cited a report by the Ministry of Information and Communications as saying that the ICT sector's revenue reached US$148 billion, a rise of 8.7 per cent year on year, while about 70,000 new firms were established in the year, up 9.5 per cent.

Four years since the "Make in Việt Nam" campaign was officially launched, ICT has become the driving force of the country, playing a leading role and creating a foundation for the development of the digital economy, digital society and digital government.

The sector’s contribution to GDP as well as the export turnover of hardware - electronics also saw a rise compared to 2021.

However, since late last year and the beginning of this year, the ICT sector has faced many difficulties due to the economic recession.

As of March, the sector’s revenue was estimated at nearly VNĐ845.58 trillion ($36 billion), equivalent to 20 per cent of the yearly plan. Meanwhile, exports of hardware and electronics products reached about $26.6 billion, down 9.5 per cent year on year.

Vinh said that Việt Nam Report’s survey showed that all ICT businesses and experts did not expect strong growth in the sector, with 71.4 per cent predicting continuous growth and 28.6 per cent forecasting a downturn in the second half of the year.

The survey pointed out major difficulties facing the sector this year, including those in human resources, legal regulations, competitions among businesses and capital access.

In order to maintain growth in the current difficult context, ICT businesses were advised to maintain their development goals, along with balanced and comprehensive action strategies regarding technology, process, and people-related issues.

Việt Nam Report suggested six prioritised strategies for this year, including improvement of competitiveness, enhancing high-quality human resources, increasing research and development activities, improving the reputation and image of the businesses in the media, enhancing the efficiency of the management system, especially the risk management system and upgrading the information technology infrastructure. — VNS