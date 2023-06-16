HCM City set for annual expo on precision engineering, manufacturing

VIETNAM, June 16 - HCM CITY — The 19th International Precision Engineering and Manufacturing Reinvented Exhibition & Conference (MTA Vietnam 2023) will take place from July 4 to 7 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City.

It has attracted 320 exhibitors from 13 countries and territories, a majority from the US, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

There will be 10 international pavilions showcasing newly launched products.

A leading international trade event for precision engineering and manufacturing, MTA Vietnam will display items including automation, cutting tools and tooling systems, factory equipment, ancillary and supporting equipment, material handling and storage, measurement and testing technology, and metal cutting machines.

It will feature an event dedicated to industrial automation and robotic technologies with exhibitors from around the world displaying warehouse, mobile and articulated robots and other intelligent automation products.

A number of seminars on practical and up-to-date knowledge related to the machinery industry will be held within the framework of the expo.

BT Tee, general director of Informa Markets Vietnam, the expo organiser, said: "In order to meet the requirements of better quality processes, MTA Vietnam strives to fulfil two tasks. The first is to create a space for businesses to access the most advanced precision mechanics products. The second is to help them get up to date with the latest trends in this industry and build smart factories.”

The event is expected to attract more than 12,000 visitors. —VNS