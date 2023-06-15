ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Stephenson County Highway-Rail Crossing Projects

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 15 - The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossing in Stephenson County. The agreement requires Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad to install new automatic warning devices at the crossings near South Farwell Bridge Road (AAR/DOT #290129A, railroad milepost 103.85-W) and Holland Church Road (AAR/DOT #290133P, railroad milepost 105.30-W) near Riddot, IL.





The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is $685,952. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $651,654. Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future costs to operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices.





"The new automatic warning signals are essential to keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund allows the ICC to invest in rail safety upgrades like the one in Stephenson County that will improve the safety of Illinoisans," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2212 in Docket No. T23-0055 click here.





ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.



