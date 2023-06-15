ICC Approves Safety Upgrades for Stephenson County Highway-Rail Crossing Projects
Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, June 15 - The Illinois Commerce Commission approved public safety projects for multiple highway-rail crossing in Stephenson County. The agreement requires Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad to install new automatic warning devices at the crossings near South Farwell Bridge Road (AAR/DOT #290129A, railroad milepost 103.85-W) and Holland Church Road (AAR/DOT #290133P, railroad milepost 105.30-W) near Riddot, IL.
The estimated cost to design and install the new warning devices at the crossings is $685,952. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $651,654. Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad will pay all remaining design and installation costs, as well as all future costs to operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices.
"The new automatic warning signals are essential to keeping pedestrians, motorists, and passengers safe near railroad tracks. The Grade Crossing Protection Fund allows the ICC to invest in rail safety upgrades like the one in Stephenson County that will improve the safety of Illinoisans," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.
All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the Order date.
ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)