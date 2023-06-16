World Wellness Weekend: 3 days to discover free & fun activities across the globe and around the corner
Enjoy more Vitality, Serenity and Solidarity with 8,000 venues participating in Spain, Italy and 150 countries
When we feel good after an active group class of yoga or fitness, the smile on our faces is the international sign of wellness”BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGIQUE, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- *** A PLANETARY CELEBRATION ***
— Jean-Guy de Gabriac, Founder World Wellness Weekend
On September 15-16-17, 8,000 venues and professionals in 150 countries will open their doors to celebrate the 7th annual edition of the World Wellness Weekend. They will to encourage the public to try new fun group classes with friends, family, and colleagues.
On wellmap.org, a map with a geolocator in 18 languages helps millions of people find near them free-of-charge group sessions, INDOORS, or OUTDOORS, offered by fitness clubs, yoga studios, spas, salons, hot springs, hotels, resorts... Energizing ONLINE training sessions with fitness pros, inspiring podcasts with influencers and webinars with holistic practitioners will be available during and after World Wellness Weekend, to empower people stay healthy and happy, at home and on the go.
Novelties this year include AI robotic massage; a flash forward of 2030 with MetaWellness, and the participation of NGOs to support those in need.
*** WELLNESS FOR ALL ***
World Wellness Weekend was founded in 2017 to support the UNITED NATIONS’ objective of “Good Health and Wellbeing for All” by promoting 5 Pillars of wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, Sense of Purpose & Solidarity. WATCH VIDEO TEASER
This planetary pro-bono event grows exponentially each year, thanks to the support of two Ministers of Health, three Ministers of Tourism, 30 Mayors, 60 international federations, and 200 volunteers around the globe.
Professionals in fitness, sports, mindfulness, hospitality and tourism have heard the UN’s call to support their staff and communities
to show how they are part of the solution against inactivity, obesity, anxiety, depression.
*** COUNTRY UPDATES ***
* in the WORLD: AIRE Ancient Baths, Anantara, Aqua Life, Banyan Tree, Canyon Ranch, Catalonia Resort, Chenot Spa, Chiva Som, Conrad, David Lloyd Clubs, Excellence Resorts, Fairmont, Fitness First, Fivelements, Four Seasons, Fusion, Hard Rock Hotel, Hyatt, Iberostar, Jumeirah, Hilton, Les Mills, Majestic, Mandara, Marriott, Melia, Mövenpick, Nobu, Nyama Wellness, Oberoi, Pullman, Raffles, Rancho La Puerta, Riu, Royal Mansour, Sandals, SeleQtions, Sensasia, Six Senses, SNOW Group, Sofitel, Taj, TRX, Vivanta, W, Waldorf Astoria, Zulal Wellness Resort…
* in the SPAIN: Well done to Lucia Romero de Avila Nieto, WWW Country Ambassador, and her outstanding WWW team in Spain coordinated by Sandra Villarejo and Susana Rodriguez: Juan Manuel Abucha (Ambassador - Càdiz), Leonor Tocino and Rosa Trinidad Sanchez (Coordinadors - Càdiz), Natalia Bonin (Ambassador- Tenerife) and Maria Elisa Jimenez – (Coordinator - Tenerife) with amazing activities such as:
• Golf activities adapted to children in wheelchairs and Golf baptism for children.
• Postural activities in schools to correct back problems in children due to the use of screens and backpacks.
• Training in ‘Laughter Yoga’ in person at the ‘Palacio de Congreso’ in Marbella, with 500 teachers expected!
• An ecological fashion show !
• Ecological Leadership workshops for managers of Hotels & Resorts.
• Program of 6 Emotional Well-being activities in primary schools on Friday 15 Sept.
• Walking in active hypnosis
• A Wellness Festival Weekend in Benalmadena
More to come from: Royal Andalusian Golf Federation; College of Physiotherapists of Andalucia; Regulatori Council of ‘SHERRY Y MANZANILLA’; Business Associations; ROMI association - of Gypsy Women; Ethnological Museum of the Gypsy Woman; World Community of ‘Laughter Yoga’’; Qigong and Tai Chi Federation; Alternative room for performing arts; National Association of Biodanza; Theater Association ‘La Nave de la Tribu’; Association ‘Aqui & Ahora’; The Theatre Tribe.; My Akua - School of Meditacion of ‘San Blas’; Alternative Techniques Schools; Biocentric Institute; Cultural Association of Psychophysical; the Cadi Association for Disabled Children, the CIDH (International Circle of Hotel Managers) and Centro Sofia.
As well as the Town Halls of: Humilladero, Fuente Piedra. Alameda and the departments of the Town of Marbella: Tourism, Education, Sport, Festivities, Cadiz / Jerez de la Frontera and Tenerife.
Mayan Luxury Spa, and Mayan Secret Spa will initiate the public with a Temazcal experience, followed by 15 minutes massages and a raffle on Instagram for two of their iconic 50 minutes massages: Jak’óol and Chuun’nak, based on traditional Mayan healing techniques of energy circulation.
* in ITALY: Val di Fiemme, will participate for the 3rd consecutive year,as a leading Valley of Wellness (Valle Viva) in the Dolomites (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and the “Forest of Violins”. Surrounded by 60 million trees, the entire valley in the Trentino Alto Adige region, is dedicated to well being in every season. The weekend will begin Friday 15th September with the Dolomites Well-Being Summit 2023 at the Palafiemme in Cavalese. Local companies will participate in the event: Starpool, La Sportiva, Pasta Felicetti, Fiemme Tremila.
Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th, the Fiemme Namastè Festival will be held at the Biolago di Predazzo ; alongside with guided walks to reach the summit of the Dolomites and thanksgiving dances in the sun.
Vagheggi confirms the participation of beauty centers in Italy with special promotions to discover two lines of cosmetics : Irritual and Bio+ .
Bbspa_Group, Régis Boudon Doris, WWW Country Ambassador, and coordinator Daniela Perini confirm the participation of LA SPA Helvetia & Bristol and the Festival del Buon Vivere 2023 - annual event which every year in September brings great protagonists of the economy, politics, culture and entertainment to Romagna and the city of Forlì.
Simone Ciolli WWW Ambassador for Tuscany and Emilia Romagna regions confirms the participation of the City of Casciana Terme (Pisa) and spas with thermal wellness activities at The Social Hub (Florence and Bologna), Sporting Club Borgonuovo Mugello (Scarperia and San Piero a Sieve FI), Fontanelle Estate (Pianella SI), Varsana SPA Palazzo di Varignana Resort (Castel San Pietro Terme BO).
Giovanna Lorrai, WWW Ambassador for the Sardinia region, confirms the participation of: InEvoSpa, Locanda Minerva, Olisardinia, ImageHealth, Pellhermosa, Alghero Resort & SPA...
Andrea Pambianchi WWW Fitness Ambassador for the Lazio region confirms the participation of CIWAS Fitness Network withl 426 Fitness clubs offering free classes to the public and A. Roma Wellness & Spa.
7th World Wellness Weekend 2023 Video Teaser