World Wellness Weekend: 3 days to discover free & fun activities across the globe and around the corner
Enjoy more Vitality, Serenity and Solidarity with 8,000 venues participating in 150 countries
When we feel good after an active group class of yoga or fitness, the smile on our faces is the international sign of wellness”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- *** A PLANETARY CELEBRATION ***
— Jean-Guy de Gabriac, Founder World Wellness Weekend
On September 15-16-17, 8,000 venues and professionals in 150 countries will open their doors to celebrate the 7th annual edition of the World Wellness Weekend. They will to encourage the public to try new fun group classes with friends, family, and colleagues.
On wellmap.org, a map with a geolocator in 18 languages helps millions of people find near them free-of-charge group sessions, INDOORS, or OUTDOORS, offered by fitness clubs, yoga studios, spas, salons, hot springs, hotels, resorts... Energizing ONLINE training sessions with fitness pros, inspiring podcasts with influencers and webinars with holistic practitioners will be available during and after World Wellness Weekend, to empower people stay healthy and happy, at home and on the go.
Novelties this year include AI robotic massage; a flash forward of 2030 with MetaWellness, and the participation of NGOs to support those in need.
*** WELLNESS FOR ALL ***
World Wellness Weekend was founded in 2017 to support the UNITED NATIONS’ objective of “Good Health and Wellbeing for All” by promoting 5 Pillars of wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Movement & Vitality, Mindfulness & Serenity, Sense of Purpose & Solidarity. WATCH VIDEO TEASER
This planetary pro-bono event grows exponentially each year, thanks to the support of two Ministers of Health, three Ministers of Tourism, 30 Mayors, 60 international federations, and 200 volunteers around the globe.
Professionals in fitness, sports, mindfulness, hospitality and tourism have heard the UN’s call to support their staff and communities
to show how they are part of the solution against inactivity, obesity, anxiety, depression.
*** COUNTRY UPDATES ***
* in the WORLD: AIRE Ancient Baths, Anantara, Aqua Life, Banyan Tree, Canyon Ranch, Catalonia Resort, Chenot Spa, Chiva Som, Conrad, David Lloyd Clubs, Excellence Resorts, Fairmont, Fitness First, Fivelements, Four Seasons, Fusion, Hard Rock Hotel, Hyatt, Iberostar, Jumeirah, Hilton, Les Mills, Majestic, Mandara, Marriott, Melia, Mövenpick, Nobu, Nyama Wellness, Oberoi, Pullman, Raffles, Rancho La Puerta, Riu, Royal Mansour, Sandals, SeleQtions, Sensasia, Six Senses, SNOW Group, Sofitel, Taj, TRX, Vivanta, W, Waldorf Astoria, Zulal Wellness Resort…
* in the USA: Debbie Bellenger, WWW Fitness Ambassador in the USA is liaising with TRX for a 30-day free trial in September, Giveaway on social media, and activation of their ambassadors, trainers and clubs.
Canyon Ranch will organize Signature activities for guests at their iconic properties in Tucson, Lenox and Woodside; and will welcome the public in their 134,000 square-feet wellness and rejuvenation property in Las Vegas, just steps away from the Strip.
Jessica Meath, WWW Ambassador for Hot Springs in the USA confirmed the participation of Glen Ivy Hot Springs in Temescal Valley (CA) and The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs (CO).
Brick Bodies, 2022 Wellness Champion participates again with complimentary group fitness classes in all four clubs.
Thanks to the World Halotherapy Association, Salt Rooms and Halotherapy centers will open their doors to the public for mindful activities improving breathing with negative-ions, including Asheville Salt Cave, Indianapolis Salt Cave and Halotherapy Center, Indigena Wellness, Mountain Springs Wellness, Salt+Sol, Salty Sisters Spa, The Salt Suite Delray Beach, Villages Holistic…
More to come from Barry’s Bootcamp, Bear Creek Mountain Resort, Chuan Spa, Exhale, Faimont Orchid, Harman’s Luxury Log Cabins, Immunocologie, Spa Solage at Auberge Resort, Ritz-Carlton Bacara
* in the UNITED KINGDOM & IRELAND: Katie Byrne Plowman, WWW City Ambassador in London confirms the participation of Junior Adventure Group: Up to 110 of their clubs, 100 David Lloyd clubs, Pure Spa & Beauty (22 properties), Aqua Sana Spas at six Center Parcs, and these iconic properties: AIRE Ancient Baths London, Banya n°1 Hoxton, Carden Park, Carey’s Manor, Galgorm, Harbour Club Chelsea, Hoar Cross Hall, Holmer Park, Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel (IHG), Koru Wellness, Lucknam Park, Mosaic Spa & Health Clubs, Oceo Spa, Rudding Park, Seaham Hall, The Courtyard TAJ St James, The Old Inn, The Rabbit, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, Thermae Bath Spa, W London…
Elder Sanchez, WWW Salsa Ambassador and coordinator Virgina Timon invite the public to discover three latin dances: merenge, salsa, and bachata during the whole weekend at Salsateca London!
Erin Lee, WWW Global Ambassador for Halotherapy confirms that the World Halotherapy Association in partnership with the UK & Ireland Halotherapy Network will be encouraging their members to organize in-person sessions to help with stress & anxiety, insomnia & sleep, headaches, lethargy, and depression, through a chemical reaction in the body like being on a seashore (formation of negative Air ions).
And a very special mention to The Wellness Card, supporting World Wellness Weekend in the UNITED KINGDOM and IRELAND with the mission to make Wellness accessible to ALL! The Wellness Card is a gift card that offers the receiver a wide variety of wellness experiences in-person, at-home and online – the choice is theirs! The Wellness Card is sold directly to consumers through retail high-street channel partners, alongside being sold across premium corporate channels all over the UK and directly to long-established corporate clients, who purchase The Wellness Card for: Employee wellness solutions; Workplace recognition, incentives and rewards; and Employee engagement
