Changes To The Gaming Framework Agreement Between FSIN And Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 16 - Released on June 15, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) have agreed to several changes to the Gaming Framework Agreement (GFA) which lays out the terms for First Nations gaming development in the province, including the operation of First Nations casinos.

Signed in 2002, the GFA requires a review by both parties every five years, with changes implemented through amending agreements.

Approved by the Government of Saskatchewan and by the Chiefs in Assembly, the 2023 Amending Agreement includes the following changes:

making available an additional 200 slot machines for the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA);

$250,000 per year more for the First Nations Addictions and Rehabilitation Foundation;

increased regulatory opportunities for Indigenous Gaming Regulators beyond charitable gaming; and

more opportunities for the FSIN to suggest Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) sites on-reserve without affecting SIGAs slot machine allocation.

"The Government of Saskatchewan continues to work with the FSIN and SIGA to responsibly advance the gaming industry in our province for the benefit of First Nations and all Saskatchewan people," Minister Responsible for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan Laura Ross said. "We value our partnership with the FSIN and SIGA in the gaming sector and are pleased to have reached agreement on these changes to the Gaming Framework Agreement."

Chief Bobby Cameron expressed his gratitude and satisfaction for the work that went into the 2023 Amending Agreement.

"We have overcome many challenges and obstacles along the way," Chief Cameron said. "This will have a positive impact on our 74 First Nations communities which will benefit from the increased opportunities and revenues from gaming. SIGA is a leader in First Nation gaming, and this is reflected in these enhancements to the 2002 Framework Agreement. We will continue to advance First Nations Jurisdictions for First Nation gaming on reserve."

-30-

