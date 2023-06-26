Chartered Institute's Groundbreaking CCR™ Program for Financial Experts: Compliance Risk and Internal Control Management
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces Accredited Program to Equip Professionals in Managing Compliance Risk and Internal Controls
The CCR™ program has been meticulously designed to equip participants with the necessary expertise to identify, assess, and manage compliance risks while implementing robust internal controls.”SINGAPORE, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, a renowned provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is delighted to announce the launch of its Certified Compliance Risk and Internal Control Manager (CCR™) program. Developed in collaboration with industry experts and thought leaders, this pioneering program aims to empower professionals with the knowledge and skills required to excel in the field of compliance risk management and internal controls.
— Bok Yan Lo
The CCR™ program encompasses a comprehensive curriculum, covering essential areas such as regulatory environment and compliance frameworks, risk identification and assessment, control design and implementation, compliance reporting and communication, compliance audits and investigations, compliance program management, ethics and integrity in compliance, and more. Participants will gain deep insights into industry best practices, cutting-edge methodologies, and the latest regulatory requirements through engaging lectures, practical case studies, and interactive discussions.
"Compliance risk and internal control management are critical aspects of organizational governance, and it is essential to have competent professionals who can effectively navigate these complex domains." said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "The CCR™ program has been meticulously designed to equip participants with the necessary expertise to identify, assess, and manage compliance risks while implementing robust internal controls."
The CCR™ program offers flexible learning options to cater to the diverse needs of professionals. Participants can choose between on-demand self-paced courses or live instructor-led sessions conducted online. Both options provide comprehensive coverage of the program's curriculum, enabling participants to tailor their learning experience to their preferences and schedules.
Upon successful completion of the CCR™ program, participants will be awarded the Certified Compliance Risk and Internal Control Manager (CCR™) designation. This globally recognized and in-demand credential distinguishes professionals who have demonstrated their mastery of compliance risk management and internal control practices, setting them apart as trusted experts in their field.
Furthermore, the CCR™ program has received independent certification and accreditation from CPD, affirming its alignment with the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
For more information about the CCR™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/ccr
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/ccr-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Eunice Low
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Certified Compliance Risk and Internal Control Manager (CCR™)