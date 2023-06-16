NEW ENGLAND DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES UPCOMING COMPLETION OF CUSTOM PASSIVE HOUSE RETROFIT IN BOSTON
NEDC has recently announced the upcoming completion of a unique custom passive house retrofit in Somerville, MA.
A passive house is a home that is built with high standards of energy efficiency and sustainability in mind.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Design And Construction (NEDC) is a leading architectural design build creative firm based in Boston, MA.
— Aaron Newell
A creative team of approximately 20 architects, interior designers, administrators and artisan builders, NEDC specializes in architectural design build home remodels across Boston with a focus on sustainable home design and custom passive house creation.
NEDC has recently announced the upcoming completion of a unique custom passive house retrofit in Somerville, MA.
A passive house is today’s gold standard in sustainable home design—an eco-home requiring no heating or air-conditioning systems as it is heated and cooled passively (through occupant body heat, sunlight and in some cases solar). Exceptional insulation, as well as specific design features and unique mechanical systems make this a reality in a passive house.
Because of this, passive houses are considered both highly beneficial to the environment and markedly healthier for the occupants.
Most passive houses are built newly from the ground up.
This project is extremely unique in that it is a retrofit on a normal home—the conversion of a two-family standard home to a single-family passive house. The existing home was stripped to the studs, then designed and built to client taste and exact NEDC standards.
This custom passive house retrofit is one of the first of its kind in New England.
New England Design and Construction is certified to both design and build custom passive houses in Massachusetts. Designed from scratch, this project was a labor of love for NEDC—overcoming challenges and obstacles during Covid to bring this special project to fruition.
This beautiful passive house will afford its owners health and environmental benefits including the following:
-Exceptional indoor air quality
-Low monthly energy costs
-A markedly reduced carbon footprint approaching net zero emissions.
NEDC Construction Manager, Mr. Aaron Newell had the following to say about the importance of passive house as a design movement that is becoming increasingly popular throughout both New England and the country as a whole.
David Supple
New England Design + Construction
+1 978-872-5292
ryanm@nedesignbuild.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other