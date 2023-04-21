NEW ENGLAND DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION TAKES HOME 2023 GUILDMASTER WITH DISTINCTION AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

New England Design and Construction of Boston, MA received a 2023 Guildmaster with Distinction Award from GuildQuality for exceptional customer service.
Our house is a wonderful place to live. I used to love going to hotels and experiencing their beautiful bathrooms and now I just love the ones in our house!”
— NEDC Client, Somerville, MA
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Design & Construction of Boston, Massachusetts has been recognized among the top customer service leaders in the residential design and construction industry.
New England Design and Construction of Boston, MA received a 2023 Guildmaster with Distinction Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.
New England Design & Construction (NEDC) is a leading Architectural Design Build creative firm specializing in sustainable luxury home design and remodeling projects across Boston’s Metrowest and the GBA.
Founded in 2005 by Tufts Architectural Graduate, David Muniz Supple, “Lifting Spirits with Spaces!” is the NEDC Motto now lived by a competent and diverse team of nearly 20 architects, interior designers, administrators and artisan builders.
NEDC spaces across Wellesley, Brookline and Somerville have been featured in Modern Luxury Boston Common, Modern Luxury Interiors, and other prominent Boston publications.
NEDC is well known in the community for the ability to intentionally design and craft sustainable luxury homes which increase owner health, happiness and wellbeing.
A Guildmaster member since 2012, NEDC has been recognized as a GuildMaster Award Winner in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2022 and again this year.
Since 2005 GuildQuality, an Atlanta-based third-party customer satisfaction surveying company, has powered the Guildmaster Award to recognize and celebrate home building, remodeling and contracting professionals demonstrating the highest level of customer service within the US and Canada.
NEDC achieved a recommendation rate of 90% or above from their customers surveyed by GuildQuality.
In determining which businesses received the 2023 Guildmaster Award, GuildQuality reviewed thousands of survey responses submitted by customers of Guildmaster candidates and considered two primary metrics for each candidate: the percentage of customers stating they would recommend the business to a friend and the percentage of customers who responded.
