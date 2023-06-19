The sun shines strong over Jordan
Enables the Kingdom to leverage solar energy and innovative technology for water heating
The Ariston Group’s purpose is to provide everyone, in every corner of the world, with high-quality hot water solutions, while protecting the environment. We showcase our innovation across the region”AMMAN, JORDAN, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental awareness has increased over the last few years, with more and more corporates paying attention to green issues and constantly looking for solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A solar energy product for water heating is an environmentally friendly solution that is extremely efficient, can be integrated with green systems, which ultimately proves to be a smart investment in the long run. Here’s an insightful synopsis of Jordan’s innovative technology showcase in solar water heating segment to ensure sustainable expanse…
Research estimates suggest that Jordan's geographical location is in the world’s solar belt countries correspond to an annual total of 1800–2700 kWh/m². It has an average sunshine duration of more than 310 days per year and large zones of excellent annual global radiation. The country uses a clean and renewable source, either sun or air, to heat water, thus offering maximum comfort while reducing polluting emissions and protecting the environment. Solar water heaters (SWH) are operated by clean renewable solar energy, which reduces the conventional energy demand, electricity bills, and greenhouse gases.
About 20% of all Jordanian households in 2018 had solar water heating systems installed. Jordan Energy Strategy ‘2020–2030’ aims to equip 30% of the households with a solar water heater system by 2030. As per 2021 news, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is proceeding with plans to increase the usage of solar heater systems for water heating across the Kingdom
Ariston Group, a leading brand in thermal comfort, has been proposing alternative energy-efficient solutions worldwide since many years. As a technology and quality leader in the solar water heater sector, Ariston ensures long life and top performance over the years. Ariston’s versatile technology offers the possibility to integrate solar energy with other water heating systems such as heat pumps. With its wide range of solar systems (both natural and forced circulation) and air-to-water and water-to-water heat pumps (both monoblock and split versions), the Ariston brand is capable of offering the right solution in every situation.
The company’s technology and innovation prowess have helped it to be a part of many projects in Jordan such as Jordan British Army Project, Kuwait Embassy Residences, Carrefour, Bank of Jordan, Islamic Bank of Jordan, Princess Basma Health Center, and Sara Al Saudi Gym, to name a few. Alberto Torner, Head of Ariston Group in the Middle East, Turkey, and Caucasus, states, “The Ariston Group’s purpose is to provide everyone, in every corner of the world, with high-quality heating and hot water solutions, while protecting the environment. We, at Ariston Middle East, support that ethos and contribute to it wherever we can. We have several projects across the region that showcase our innovation driven by our commitment to sustainability.”
One of the innovative solutions that can empower solar water heating segment of Jordan is Kairos Thermo HF by Ariston, which has a new optimized heat exchanger that allows a very quick production of domestic hot water. The blue selective surface treatment forgives very high performances with the 95% absorption and only 5% reflection. The collectors’ increased surface gives the possibility to produce even more domestic hot water. The laser welding technology guarantees a very smooth absorbing surface, maximizing the exploitation of the solar energy. The polyurethane insulation free of CFC & HCFC, and the collectors’ lower insulation in glass wool ensure maximum protection against heat losses.
Kairos Thermo HF is designed to work both on flat roof and on inclined roof, thanks to the use of different accessories. The new geometry of the heating element, shorter and thicker, allows more homogeneous consumption and consequently longer lifetime. The copper heating element, with its extra-smooth surface, represents a barrier against the deposition of limestone, ensuring, during the working time, an ever efficient heat exchange.
Carrefour uses the system in multiple branches. Ariston Middle East with the help of its local partner, implemented eight projects over 2021 -22 in several locations such as Tabarbour, Khalda, Sooq bab Al Madina Mall (Zarqa). As a result, Carrefour saved 24,840 KW/h yearly of energy, avoided 21,216 of CO2 emissions and reduced cost by around 3000 JOD yearly across the 8 branches. Similarly Bank of Jordan and Islamic Bank of Jordan have also deployed Kairos HF 300-2, which have resulted in significant cost saving for them. The incorporation of these solar energy projects has, in turn, played an enabling part in enhancing sustainability.
Several other high-profile projects such as British Army Project and Kuwait Embassy Residences have utilized Ariston’s forced circulation solar water heating system that is powered by Ariston KAIROS XP 2.5 collector in the recent years.
This high-performance 2.5 m2 solar collector is suitable for systems forced circulation of large dimensions for easy installation. Thanks to 4 quick hydraulic connections, they can be installed in a single row to 10 collectors in series, allowing maximum flexibility of installation. These are designed and dimensioned for both small and large installations. The surface is extremely absorbent with highly selective treatment of titanium oxide. It has prismatic solar safety glass and hydraulic circuit of copper tubes.
When asked about the selection of these products for such high-profile projects, Torner says, “We all know that oil, gas & electricity prices are on a constant rise. Solar thermal systems reduce the running cost of water heating in these projects as it cuts down energy consumption by around 70%. In addition, it saves the environment from many kilograms of GHG emissions. These were the main reasons our customers install solar powered systems at landmark buildings in Jordan. Our solar energy solutions exhibit a cutting innovative edge for sustainable living and that’s an important reason to opt for a solar solution. Sunshine is available almost the entire year in Jordan making it the natural choice.”
Torner concluded, “Green/Low power features have become a key pillar to design an effective water heating solution. Ariston believes in sustainable growth and acts accordingly. We are committed to guaranteeing the maximum comfort at the minimum energy cost. "
