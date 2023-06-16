Dale Ventures backs inland surfing pioneer Wave Group
Dale Ventures is excited to back the Wave Group in its mission to bring the power of the surf to everyone”BRISTOL, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global venture capital and investment holding group Dale Ventures has invested £500K in the Wave Group, an innovative Bristol-based company delivering the future of inland surfing. The investment underlines Dale Ventures' ongoing commitment to backing high-potential, sustainable businesses with disruptive global impact.
The global surfing market is expected to swell to over $5.5 billion by 2030, and the Wave Group has begun to capitalize on the high-potential prospect of inland surfing as a world leader in building and operating surf parks. The Wave in Bristol was the first surf park in the world to use the Wavegarden Cove technology, which simulates surfable waves without ocean access. The Bristol location has welcomed more than 300,000 visitors since opening in 2019.
The Wave Group is poised to corner a significant slice of the surfing market thanks to the buzz created by the inclusion of surfing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It plans to develop six more sites across the UK and Ireland and expects to attract 2 million visitors per year.
The Wave Group is committed to providing an exceptional and inclusive surfing experience to people around the world. With a focus on using business as a force for good, it is also committed to maintaining a delicate balance between profit, people, and the planet, affirming its commitment to the "triple bottom line" of sustainability.
"Dale Ventures is excited to back the Wave Group in its mission to bring the power of the surf to everyone," said Hilt Tatum, CEO of Dale Ventures. "The team's commitment to providing a thrilling experience and cultivating inclusivity, well-being, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our investment principles. We look forward to playing a part in their journey to shape the future of leisure and sports."
The Wave Group is making strides in inclusivity and accessibility by offering sessions at a reduced rate and working in partnership with similarly-minded organizations to provide no-cost sessions to the economically disadvantaged and those with physical or psychological barriers.
"Surfing, to me, is more than just a sport, a culture, a way of life," said Nick Hounsfield, founder and CVO of The Wave. "It's my medicine, my reset button, the thing I do to rediscover the best version of myself. I wanted to share this feeling, and the many health benefits of surfing, with people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities."
With the backing of Dale Ventures, the Wave Group is now set to ride the surf of accelerated growth, asserting its position as a leader in the outdoor sports industry.
About Dale Ventures
Dale Ventures is a global venture capital and investment holding group based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dale Ventures has investments and acquisitions across industries and prioritizes technology-driven companies. With a focus on supporting and growing innovative businesses, Dale Ventures' strategy focuses on companies with significant potential for global impact. The group's headquarters in Dubai serves as the hub for operations and strategic decision-making.
