SUDAN and Egypt Night Organized at EMU

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Sudanese and Egyptian Student Societies, operating under the EMU International Student Activities and Student Societies Unit, organized their traditional cultural nights with wide participation at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center. The evening, which started with the singing of the national anthems of Sudan and Egypt and opening speeches, garnered great interest from students. In addition to Sudanese and Egyptian students, other international student societies of EMU also showed interest in the event.

During the evening, cultural dance shows, music performances, theater shows, and traditional cuisine from Sudan and Egypt were presented to introduce their respective cultures. Furthermore, an art exhibition showcasing the cultural heritage of Sudan and Egypt was displayed, receiving positive feedback from the participants.