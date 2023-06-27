Submit Release
CONTENTgine Relaunches Website Showcasing Enhanced B2B Insights and Solutions

We believe the enhanced messaging around our capabilities and the valuable content resources will empower businesses to take their content marketing efforts to new heights.”
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTENTgine, a leading provider of B2B Technology Buyer Insights, is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its corporate website, showcasing its new capabilities, particularly around deeper and more precise intent and intelligence. The redesigned website aims to help marketers and sellers understand how CONTENTgine can connect them with prospects reading solutions-based content in their product markets.

The revamped website reflects CONTENTgine’s commitment to staying at the forefront of B2B Intent and delivering exceptional Leads and Insights. With its sleek and modern design, the new website offers a visually appealing interface that captures the essence of CONTENTgine’s innovative approach to B2B content marketing.

Key updates and messaging of the relaunched website include:
● Intuitive Navigation: The website has been restructured with a focus on CONTENTgine’s solutions, including Buyer Intelligence for Marketers and Sales teams, Category Leads, and Intent-Powered Content Syndication.
● Audience Metrics: The new Audience section details the globally engaged B2B audiences and how they’re powered by precision and granularity.
● Resourceful Content Library: CONTENTgine's new website features a rich content library comprising informative blog articles, whitepapers, and guides, designed to educate and inspire marketers. Visitors can stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends, best practices, and actionable insights.

"We are excited to launch our revamped corporate website, which embodies the essence of CONTENTgine’s commitment to B2B intelligence innovation and marketer and seller solutions,” said Tim Ribich, Chief Product Officer. "We believe the enhanced messaging around our capabilities and the valuable content resources will empower businesses to take their content marketing efforts to new heights."

To explore the newly relaunched website and learn more about CONTENTgine’s B2B Insights, please visit www.contentgine.com.

About CONTENTgine.com
CONTENTgine aggregates millions of first-party audience engagements against the world’s largest digital library of vendor solution content to produce account and contact level intelligence and key content insights that provide marketers and sellers with who to target, what to communicate, and how to optimize messaging.

Tim Ribich
CONTENTgine
Tim.Ribich@contentgine.com

