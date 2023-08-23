Twice the Charm: CONTENTgine Clinches Back-to-Back Victory at The Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CONTENTgine has received the prestigious Martech Best Content Performance Management Solution award again, marking its second consecutive win.
At the heart of CONTENTgine's success lies its innovative Content Indication Platform (CIP). A powerful online SaaS platform, CIP offers access to CONTENTgine's proprietary first-party account intent and categorical content insights. This groundbreaking solution empowers businesses to expand and prioritize their target account lists and content consumption intelligence across 500 major product categories, making content marketing more manageable and effective.
"We're tremendously honored to receive this esteemed recognition for the second year running," shared Tim Ribich, Chief Product Officer at CONTENTgine. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication to innovation and excellence. We remain committed to driving the industry forward with our transformative solutions."
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing, and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
About CONTENTgine
CONTENTgine is a leader in content-based marketing, content syndication, intent marketing, and demand generation. The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals. Its unique Perpetual Engine syndicates content from Contentree, the world's largest business-to-business (B2B) library, to engage with the right audience at the right time. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Tim Ribich
Tim Ribich
Contentgine
Tim.Ribich@contentgine.com