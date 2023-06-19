Transforming IoT: InPlay Partners with e-peas to Launch Groundbreaking Energy Harvesting BLE Sensor Beacon Platform
InPlay, in collaboration with e-peas, has unveiled a ground-breaking development kit in the dynamic IoT landscape
IRVINE, CA, USA, June 19, 2023 -- InPlay, in collaboration with e-peas, has unveiled a ground-breaking development kit in the dynamic IoT landscape: an autonomous, maintenance-free, low BoM BLE Sensor Beacon powered by Energy Harvesting.
— Christian Ferrier, Chief Marketing Officer of e-peas
"InPlay is thrilled to partner with e-peas to bring this innovative product to market," says Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc. "Our Bluetooth connectivity solution represents a significant advancement in the IoT space, designed with the aim of delivering unprecedented convenience and efficiency."
This cutting-edge BLE sensor beacon platform incorporates InPlay's IN100 NanoBeacon technology and e-peas' AEM10330 Power Management IC, complemented by a versatile photovoltaic (PV) cell and an ultra-miniature storage element, ensuring consistent, uninterrupted operation.
"The device's ability to run in darkness for weeks once fully charged is a testament to its impressive low energy consumption capabilities," emphasizes Jason Wu. Christian Ferrier, Chief Marketing Officer of e-peas, also praises the device, stating, "e-peas strongly believes in autonomous beacons with maintenance-free operations. This development platform could potentially save millions of batteries from being discarded in landfills. The collaboration of InPlay and e-peas was a perfect match, trending in the right direction."
Designed for convenience, the device comes ready to be programmed with a compact 2 square inches Bluetooth beacon PCB design, programmer interface, and easy addition of miniature harvester and storage elements via on-board connectors.
Once programmed, the device operates perpetually, even in harsh lighting conditions, maximizing the use of available energy. The e-peas AEM10330 ensures optimal voltage management, significantly enhancing energy efficiency.
InPlay is dedicated to enabling innovators to create battery-less/maintenance-free product prototypes with ease. To streamline this process, InPlay offers two powerful development tools. The first is the No Code development tool, the NanoBeacon Config Tool. "This tool empowers developers to rapidly create applications to suit their specific needs," adds Jason Wu. The second, the NanoBeacon BLE scanner app, provides an efficient platform for users to scan, test, and interact with their prototypes in real-time. Together, these tools create a comprehensive suite to bring your prototypes to reality.
The product's flexibility extends to accommodate a variety of sensor connections, making it ideal for applications such as BLE-based beacons, miniature asset tracking, maintenance-free tags, and connected sensor nodes.
As we embark on the future of autonomous devices, the InPlay and e-peas partnership promises to lead innovation, delivering the technology of tomorrow, today.
About InPlay Inc
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare, and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China. More information can be found at https://www.inplay-tech.com.
About e-peas
e-peas develops and markets disruptive ultra-low power semiconductor technology. This enables industrial and IoT wireless product designers to substantially extend battery lifespans and eliminate the heavy call-out costs of replacing batteries, without in any way compromising on reliability. Relying on 15 years of research and patented intellectual property, the company’s products increase the amount of harvested energy and drastically reduce the energy consumption of all power consuming blocks within wireless sensor nodes. Headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, with additional offices in Switzerland and the USA, e-peas offers a portfolio of energy harvesting power management interface ICs, microcontrollers and sensor solutions.
For more information, please visit InPlay's website at https://www.inplay-tech.com or e-peas' website at https://www.e-peas.com.
