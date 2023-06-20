Opkey Introduces New Features for Oracle EBS Load and Performance Testing
"We saw our customers were struggling with load and performance testing for Oracle EBS," says Pankaj Goel, CEO of Opkey.
We saw our customers were struggling with load and performance testing for Oracle EBS. We built these innovative new features specifically for them.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the leading provider of automation and testing solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its latest features for Oracle EBS Load & Performance Testing. These new enhancements empower organizations to ensure the seamless performance of their enterprise applications and allow them to handle peak usage periods efficiently.
This type of testing enables development and business teams to assess whether their applications are ready to handle spikes in user activity. Opkey's No-Code, Cloud-based solution enables the simulation of millions of virtual users. This technology provides real-time insights into application performance and validating capacity plans and service level agreements (SLAs) in a live environment.
Key Features of Opkey's EBS Load Testing and Performance Testing Solutions:
1) Zero Code Load Testing Platform for Enterprise Apps: Assess the response of enterprise applications during peak usage periods, visualize load representation and transaction response time in real-time, and validate service level agreements (SLAs) by identifying specific transaction rates.
2) Seamlessly Integrate Load Testing into DevOps: Automate load testing within DevOps processes across APIs, microservices, and end-to-end apps. Enjoy scalable, integrated functional and performance tests, variable load injections, and actionable insights.
3) Enterprise Ready and Support Performance Testing Types: Out-of-the-box support for multiple protocols, including HTTP, SMTP, POP3, LDAP, JDBC, FTP, JMS, SOAP, and TCP, as well as native integration with all Cloud development tools. Support for various performance testing types, including load testing, stress testing, spike testing, and volume testing. Effortlessly migrate from manual to automated testing with the click of a button.
Opkey's EBS Load Testing and Performance Testing capabilities provide organizations with the tools they need to optimize their applications, identify bottlenecks, and ensure an exceptional user experience. By offering seamless integration with DevOps processes and support for a wide range of protocols, Opkey enables enterprises to streamline their testing workflows and accelerate their software delivery cycles.
About Opkey
Opkey is accelerating and innovating test automation for web, mobile, and ERP applications. Opkey’s No-Code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 15+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, as well as the top rating in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia
