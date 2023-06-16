5G Core Market Size Expected To Reach $ 33.16 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 16, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “5G Core Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s 5G core market forecast, the 5G core market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 33.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 73.58 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global 5G core industry is due to the explosion of data traffic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 5G core market share. Major 5G core companies include Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Affirmed Networks.

5G Core Market Segments
●By Component: Solutions, Services
●By Solutions: Professional Services, Managed Services
●By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises
●By Network Function: Access and Mobility Management (AMF), Session Management Function (SMF), User Plane Function (UPF), Policy Control Function (PCF), Network Exposure Function (NEF), Network Repository Function (NRF), Unified Data Management (UDM), Authentication Server Function (AUSF), Application Function (AF), Network Slicing Selection Function (NSSF)
●By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The 5G core is the 5G network's central component that is responsible for managing data and controlling plane activities. It facilitates secure and dependable network connectivity for end-users and grants them access to network services.

The Table Of Content For The 5G Core Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. 5G Core Market Drivers And Restraints
5. 5G Core Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

